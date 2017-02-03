With production slated to begin this summer, the cast for Warner Bros.' Aquaman is filling up quickly. Earlier this week, we reported that Nicole Kidman is eyeing the role of Aquaman's mother, who hails from the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is in talks to play the villainous Black Manta. Today we have word that Aquaman's other parent is close to being signed, with Temuera Morrison in negotiations to play Arthur Curry's human father.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on this casting, but no further details about the character were given. Last year, Jason Momoa teased that he was studying the New 52 comics for his role as Arthur Curry, hinting that this movie is based on those storylines. Aquaman's New 52 re-launch happened in the fall of 2011, which revealed that Arthur Curry is the half-human son of Tom Curry, a Maine lighthouse keeper, and Atlanna, a former queen of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. Barring any significant diversions from the New 52 comics, it seems likely that Temuera Morrison is playing Tom Curry.

The cast also includes Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko and Patrick Wilson as Arthur's half-brother Orm. Last week, director James Wan shared a photo of himself with Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson at the film's first table read, and shortly thereafter, more cast members were being announced as Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II were all revealed just days apart. It isn't clear how many major roles are left to be filled, but it seems that production may begin sooner than we thought.

Back in December, a report surfaced that Warner Bros. is eyeing a Fall 2017 prodcution start in Italy for Aquaman. That report claimed that the studio is preparing for a September 2017 production in Erice, on the Italian island of Sicily. This new report reveals that filming is slated to begin this April in Australia. Warner Bros. recently pushed Aquaman from a July 27, 2018 release date to October 5, 2018, which is currently the only movie slated for release on that date. It will open one week after Warner Bros.' A Star Is Born remake starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Details on the Aquaman movie have largely been kept under wraps, but we do know a few things about what we can expect. The movie has been called a "swashbuckling adventure" and has been compared to Indiana Jones, but underwater with lots of sea monsters. James Wan directs from a script by Will Beall, based on a story by James Wan and Geoff Johns. Temuera Morrison is perhaps best known for portraying Jango Fett, the father of Boba Fett in the 2002 Star Wars prequel Attack of the Clones. Last year, he voiced Chief Tui in Disney's animated hit Moana. Hopefully we'll have more on Aquaman casting in the near future as we get closer to production starting.