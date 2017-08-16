There have been no shortage of Aquaman set photos since production got under way in early May, but today we have a glimpse at what looks like quite the dangerous stunt involving Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry, or, most likely, his stunt double. There are even more photos that offer a better at the villains' underwater armor, which we saw earlier this week, along with the house that is being used as the Curry estate. It still isn't clear how much longer production may take place in Australia, but hopefully we'll get even more images from the set before production wraps.

These photos surfaced on the DCEUMX Twitter, with two photos featuring the crimson red underwater armor being used by the villains, who were seen chasing after Queen Mera in photos that surfaced earlier this past week. Unfortunately, not much more has been revealed about this armor, but there are two more photos that showcase either Jason Momoa or his stunt double being tosses through a window frame, breaking the glass, the wooden frame and what looks like a metal railing on the balcony. Why is Arthur Curry being tossed through this window? When does this story this scene takes place? Those details have yet to be revealed.

The final photo offers our first look at the Curry household, with DCEUMX adding that the actual lighthouse will be "finished with CGI" in post-production. Temeura Morrison will portray Tom Curry, Arthur Curry's human father and lighthouse keeper who lives in this humble abode, although we don't get a glimpse of Temeura Morrison or any other actor in this final photo. It remains to be seen how much production is left, but we reported back in December that the studio was planning a fall shoot in Erice, on the island of Sicily just off the coast of Italy. There are said to be shots filmed at the Castle of Venus in Erice, with a September shoot being planned, so it's possible that the Australian portion of this shoot may be wrapping up soon.

While it still hasn't been made available to the public yet, Warner Bros.' Aquaman Comic-Con footage was quite a big hit, but with more than a year left until it hits theaters on December 21, 2018, it's possible we may not get to see this footage for quite some time. The studio had originally planned on releasing Aquaman on July 27, 2018, before it was pushed to October 5, 2018, and then to its current home on December 21, 2018. While many superhero movies have the luxury of limited competition in theaters, that certainly isn't the case with Aquaman, which will square off against Paramount's Transformers spin-off Bumblebee. It will also open a week after Sony's Spider-Man Animated Movie and Universal's Mortal Engines, and four days before Bohemian Rhapsody and Mary Poppins Returns arrives on Christmas Day 2018.

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard lead an Aquaman cast that also includes Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm the Ocean Master, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Ludi Lin as Murk and Otis Dhanji as the young Arthur Curry. Fans will get to see Aquaman, Mera and Nuidis in Justice League, arriving in theaters November 17. While we wait for more on Aquaman, take a look at the latest set photos below.

#Aquaman - Nuevas imágenes desde el set, en donde vemos armaduras atlantes. pic.twitter.com/udg5z7PnHO — DC Extended Universe (@DCEUMX) August 16, 2017