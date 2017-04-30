Jason Momoa is excited to set the tone for the upcoming Aquaman franchise. While Batman Vs. Superman briefly featured Aquaman, this year's highly anticipated Justice League will have Momoa's trident wielding Aquaman in a more prominent role that will test Momoa's interpretation of the hero. And if that's not enough Aquaman for you, there's the in-production standalone Aquaman film set to debut in December of 2018. The next year is shaping up to be a huge one for Momoa and he's ready to make a splash.

Momoa recently sat down with GQ Magazine to talk about his excitement for the opportunity to finally bring Aquaman to the big screen. Here's what he had to say.

"We've never really seen anything from this guy before, so it's fun to have a level playing field, there aren't like four Aquamans before me. I get to set the tone for it."

Jason Momoa goes on to explain what his version of Aquaman will be about.

"The guy was never really accepted on land, and he was never really accepted in Atlantis. He's a half-breed. But he's the best of both worlds. He just doesn't know how to handle his powers. So it's kind of a coming of age for a young man to a man, or a man to a king. He's lost a lot of things and he's got to cope. He's an outsider."

Aquaman has only been previously shown in the animated Justice League and a role in Smallville outside of the comic book world. Momoa's portrayal will be quite the departure from the look of the comics and cartoons where Aquaman has generally been seen as a blond haired and blue-eyed man who couldn't grow a beard on a bet. And from the look of things, DC has also dropped Aquaman's signature bright orange and green suit in favor of a darker, tougher take on the sea hero with a Dothraki influence. DC is placing a bet that Momoa's Aquaman can get the superhero out of the joke zone and if anyone can do that, it's Momoa. Go ahead, make fun of Aquaman now...

Momoa became a breakout star thanks to his role as the Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo on HBO's hit series Game of Thrones. Fans wanted more Khal Drogo, but that was obviously not meant to be on a show that kills off main characters like it's nothing. Momoa was reportedly blown away by the chance to play the character and was even able to contribute his own ideas on how to make Khal Drago a more effective warrior.

Aquaman is set to be released on December 21st, 2018 after being pushed back a few times. The movie is directed by James Wan (Furious 7) and will star Amber Heard as Aquaman's wife Hera, Dolph Lundgren as King Nerus, and Temura Morrison as Aquamn's human father. It's looking like DC is finally ready to bring the manly version of Aquaman to the big screen, but how will fans respond? For now we'll have to wait until late 2018.