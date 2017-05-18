It's been over two weeks since Aquaman began production, but Queen Mera has only just arrived. Today marked Amber Heard's first day of filming on the Australia set, and to commemorate the occasion, director James Wan sent out the first official photo of Mera. While we've seen a photo of Mera from Justice League, it seems she'll have a much different look in this movie. Amber Heard herself also celebrated her first day on set by sharing a photo of herself in the makeup chair, while reading an Aquaman comic book.

Both James Wan and Amber Heard shared their respective photos on Twitter earlier today, and it's certainly possible that these images are just the first of many as filming continues in Australia. While we haven't seen much from the set, aside from today's photos, Warner Bros. recently revealed the official Aquaman movie logo, while two new cast members recently came aboard. Otis Dhanji has signed on to make his feature film debut by portraying the young Aquaman in this adventure, while Power Rangers star Ludi Lin has signed on to play Murk, leader of the Men-At-War soldiers.

The cast also includes Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta with Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman as Atlanna. Before starting production today, Amber Heard has been sharing her progress with fans, showing off numerous Aquaman fight training videos through social media, as she prepares to take on this iconic role of Mera. While we still don't have an official synopsis for Aquaman yet, director James Wan did recently share some interesting details about the story.

During an interview from October, James Wan surprised many fans when he compared this story to the 1984 adventure-romance Romancing the Stone. The director revealed that the story begins with both Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry and Amber Heard's Mera "not quite clicking with other", but as the story progresses, they begin to work together and become closer and closer. Jason Momoa also described this movie as a "coming of age story," which will take fans into cinematic territory they've never seen or experienced before. Production is expected to last all summer in Australia, with a fall 2017 shoot planned for Italy as well.

Aquaman has also finally solidified a release date, after a few months of shuffling. The movie was pushed from October 5, 2018 to December 21, 2018, which comes just a few months after it was pushed from July 27, 2018 to October 5, 2018. No explanation was given for the release date shift, and it remains to be seen if this will affect the shooting schedule, but perhaps the move was made to give director James Wan more time in post-production. If that is in fact the case, then production may still be slated to begin this summer. Aquaman will now go up against Sony's animated Spider-Man movie in its new release date. Take a look at these new photos as Aquaman continues production.