There are a lot of movies that Warner Bros. has in the pipeline for the DC Extended Universe, including Wonder Woman and Justice League, which are both set to hit theaters this year. But Aquaman, of all things, is one of the most enticing projects that the studio has coming up and the movie is about to become much closer to a reality. The movie is set to begin filming this week in Australia, for release during the Christmas season next year. Nothing says Christmas quite like a trip to Atlantis.

Thanks to a report from The Courier Mail, a local Brisbane news outlet, it was revealed that Aquaman is set to get cameras rolling this week. That means Jason Momoa didn't have a big break between shooting Justice League and Aquaman, so he is going to be pretty comfortable in the role of Arthur Curry by the time this shoot is over with. Here is what The Courier Mail had to say about the production.

"The filming of blockbuster Aquaman, starting this week at Village Roadshow Studios, will create more than 600 jobs and inject more than $100 million into the local economy as the city further cements its reputation as a filming destination."

As The Courier Mail points out, the Gold Coast in Australia has become on an increasingly popular place for Hollywood to make movies, since they are offering enticing tax breaks in order for studios to do so. Other major recent productions to make use of the area include Thor: Ragnarok, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Kong: Skull Island. For what it's worth, Kong: Skull Island was also a Warner Bros. production and wound up being a big box office success, so that could be a good sign for Aquaman as they will be sharing some common ground.

Little has been revealed about the Aquaman movie as of yet, but since the movie is very far away, that is to be expected. The story will be darker than your average superhero movie. We do know that the production will be using the same stunt team that George Miller used on Mad Max: Fury Road, which is another very good sign. After Justice League comes out, we will probably know more, since we will be seeing a good bit of Aquaman in that movie. Also, once production really gets going we will probably get some set photos, both from official sources and unofficial sources. Though, since there will be a lot of filming underwater, it may be a bit tough for people to get some sneaky set photos on this one.

The release date for Aquaman has shifted a few times, but with Disney and Lucasfilm not releasing a Star Wars movie in December next year, Warner Bros. decided they could maybe capitalize on that by releasing the movie around that time. The cast for Aquaman includes Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Aquaman is directed by James Wan and is set for release on December 21, 2018. The next release for DC Films' is this summer's Wonder Woman, which will not include a cameo from everyone's favorite sea prince, as far as we've heard.