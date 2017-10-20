It's been over five months since Aquaman started shooting in Australia, and while it remains to be seen when filming will wrap, a new video from the set has surfaced alongside more set photos, which tease some new armor for the title character. First off, there is a brief video from a local Australian news station, which shows Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and his queen Mera (Amber Heard) walking on the beach which is populated by a number of beach goers, none of whom seem to pay any attention to this couple, despite their rather colorful and elaborate outfits. While Mera's scaly green bodysuit is the same we've seen before, Aquaman's armor is brand new.

In the first part of this set video, which 7 News Gold Coast reports was shot in Currumbin, Australia, Aquaman is seen standing knee-deep in water on the shore, while forcefully grabbing Mera's arm. We can't hear what is being said, but the next part of the video shows both of them walking on the beach side by side. The video doesn't show much else, and it remains to be seen where exactly in the story this particular scene takes place, but the armor that's seen here is quite elaborate and more flashy that other armor suits we've seen in the past, like the Aquaman's underwater armor that was revealed back in August.

Aquaman started filming back in May in Australia, with a report from last year claiming the production was eyeing a September 2017 shoot in Erice, on the Italian island of Sicily. There has been no indication as to when production may wrap, but with a December 21, 2018 release date in place, director James Wan still has plenty of time to complete the post-production process and get his film ready for release late next year. The director came to Comic-Con 2017 this summer where the first trailer was unveiled, and it seems likely that a return trip to San Diego may be in the cards for next summer as well.

The cast also includes Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry; Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the main villain Black Manta, with Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman as Atlanna. James Wan is directing from a script by Will Beall, based on a story created by James Wan and Geoff Johns, based on the DC Comics character created by Mort Weisinger and Paul Norris. The film is being produced by Peter Safran, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Rob Cowan, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers.

If these set photos and video aren't enough, then you're in luck because Total Film has revealed a new image of Aquaman swimming underwater from Justice League, which hits theaters on November 17. Warner Bros. has already set an Aquaman release date of December 21, 2018, after the project was pushed back a few times. It was originally set for release on July 27, 2018, before being pushed to October 5, 2018 and then to its current and presumably final home on December 21, 2018. As of now, the movie will go up against Paramount's Bumblebee spin-off, with Sony's animated Spider-Man movie and Universal's Mortal Engines arriving a week earlier on December 14, and 20th Century Fox's Bohemian Rhapsody and Disney's Mary Poppins Returns arriving on Christmas Day. Take a look at the new video, courtesy of 7 Gold Coast News Twitter, along with the latest photos from the set, along with the new Justice League photo.

Aquaman stars @realamberheard and @PrideofGypsies spotted at Currumbin. Report on 7 News Gold Coast at 5.30pm. #7Newspic.twitter.com/zxHDlyeLSw — 7 News Gold Coast (@7NewsGoldCoast) October 20, 2017

HERE’S A NEW SET PHOTO FROM AQUAMAN OF JASON AND AMBER IN COSTUME ! pic.twitter.com/whHL09n3g7 — TOM IS A WEREWOLF (@tommybIakes) October 20, 2017