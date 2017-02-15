Fans got their first look at Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry in a memorable but brief cameo appearance in last year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but they'll get to see a whole lot more of this iconic character in this year's Justice League, in theaters November 17. The actor is also prepping to star in his stand alone Aquaman movie, shedding new details about the story in a recent interview. According to the actor, this movie will take fans to places they've never seen before in a movie. When asked about what an Aquaman video game might look like if he were in charge, the actor had this to say.

"I read the Aquaman script and let me just put it this way, I've never seen a movie that's anything like this. It's going to be a world that you've never seen before, which is really cool. We went to space, we traveled all over different worlds, but we never went underwater. So it's just a really cool spin on what's below and it uses a lot of great movies that I already love, whether that be Raiders of the Lost Ark to Star Wars to Lord of the Rings to Romancing the Stone. It has a lot of really cool adventure, it's funny and heroic, and there's a lot of different characters and a lot of different worlds that we get to go to. So I've never really seen anything like it. I think it would be an absolutely amazing game and that would be the greatest character in the world."

Many fans were quite surprised when Jason Momoa, best known for starring in the Conan the Barbarian reboot and for playing Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones, was brought on to play Aquaman. Digital Trends spoke with Jason Momoa after he took part in a "virtual battle" for the new video game For Honor, where he revealed how he first met Batman v Superman and Justice League director Zack Snyder, who also produces Aquaman, and how he was brought on to play Aquaman.

"Zack Snyder is a huge fan of Game of Thrones and I met him in the training stunt facility that I train at and I guess he really liked me because he later called me into his office and we talked about playing Aquaman. He had a really cool vision for what he wanted to do and how he wanted me to look. It's kind of Zack's baby."

Aquaman has often been the butt of many jokes outside of the DC Universe, something that Jason Momoa has often acknowledged in previous interviews. The character was even given a fictional big screen movie in the HBO series Entourage, with the Adrian Grenier character Vinny Chase playing the title character, and the film being directed by none other than James Cameron. Adrian Grenier himself even teased last year that he would be up for a cameo appearance in Aquaman, but it remains to be seen if that will actually happen. Here's what Jason Momoa had to say about how this version of Aquaman will be much different than previous iterations, while teasing that he's just starting his training.

"But the cool thing with Aquaman is how it taps into the native culture and that's something that we're only taught a little about, so there's a lot of interesting things. I really think it's the right time. It's really cool. Zack is one of those perspectives on it and DC is really getting behind it. It was a ballsy step. They did it, and I'm extremely happy with the world they've created. It's an honor to be part of this. Yeah, well I read the script and just started training for it and I can't wait. I've spent a lot of time in this industry so I'm excited to put all my energy into it and completely f--k some shit up."

We reported in December that Warner Bros. is eyeing a fall shoot in Italy for Aquaman, with the movie set for release on October 5, 2018. Jason Momoa leads a cast that also includes Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. We also recently reported that Temuera Morrison is being eyed to play Arthur Curry's human father. James Wan directs from a script by Will Beall. Hopefully we'll hear more about the growing Aquaman cast as we get closer to a production start date.