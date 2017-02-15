Earlier today, Aquaman star Jason Momoa revealed that he recently read the script for this superhero adventure, praising the unique world that the King of Atlantis inhabits. The actor also teased that he's recently started his training for the movie. And as it turns out, we now have a brief glimpse at some of the actor's swordplay training, thanks to a new video. While we don't get a detailed glimpse at the actor's skills, it's clear he's training pretty hard for this latest addition to the DCEU.

This video was posted on Instagram by the athletic apparel company Hyperfly, which shows Jason Momoa working on his swordplay moves with three unidentified trainers at the 87Eleven facility, which was founded by John Wick directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch. The video isn't terribly long, but it gives us a tiny glimpse into what kinds of sword fighting scenes we may see his character Arthur Curry engage in during this swashbuckling adventure. The actor may be training for quite some time, since a recent report claims that filming may not start for several months.

A report from September said that this Aquaman movie will start filming this summer at Leavesden Studios in London, with principal photography also taking place on location in Australia. There was also another report in December that claimed director James Wan is prepping for a September shoot in Italy. No exact filming dates were given for these summer and fall shoots, but it's possible that Jason Momoa could be training for the next several months to play Aquaman, which hopefully means we may get to see more training videos like this before filming gets under way.

While Jason Momoa has been in training, the cast is starting to come together, with Temeura Morrison recently entering talks to play Arthur Curry's human father. If he does in fact sign on, he'll join a cast that includes Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. James Wan is directing from a script by Will Beall. Warner Bros. recently pushed Aquaman from a July 27, 2018 release date to October 5, 2018, which is currently the only movie slated for release on that date. It will open one week after Warner Bros.' A Star Is Born remake starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Director James Wan previously teased in interviews that the story has a lot of "action-romance" elements, comparing parts of the story to the 1980s classic Romancing the Stone. The director teased that the story begins with both Aquaman and Mera "not quite clicking with each other," but then they grow closer throughout the movie. Hopefully we'll find out more about Aquaman before filming stars, but until then, check out this new video featuring Jason Momoa's sword training.