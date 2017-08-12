Last week a pretty blurry unofficial set photo from James Wan's Aquaman featured Queen Mera (Amber Heard) on the run from villains in some pretty hulking armor. And now a new photo has leaked and we get an even closer look at the armor, though it is not clear at this time who the armor belongs to. One thing that is clear is that the Aquaman movie will dive into the origins of Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry and will see the hero trying to gain respect from both humans and the Atlanteans.

The latest photo to leak from the set of Aquaman comes to us via 4eyedRaven's Twitter and gives us a closer look at the suits of armor that were chasing Queen Mera. The suits could belong to Atlanteans or may belong to Mantis's or Orm's troops, but as previously stated, it is unclear at this time. The suits have a copper-like color and it appears as if there are metallic fish scales. In addition, the suits look to be on the larger size, which means that Aquaman and Mera will have their work cut out for them during the course of the movie.

Aquaman is currently shooting off of the Gold Coast of Australia where they are taking care of shots of Arthur's home, Amnesty Bay and it looks like we are in for a darker take on Arthur Curry than we have grown accustomed to. Many fans balked at the idea of an Aquaman movie when it was announced because of the way that the character was portrayed in the Justice League cartoon and in the comic books. Momoa has said that Aquaman will deal with his struggle of not fitting in anywhere, which leads to some dark discoveries.

Some footage of Aquaman was shown to lucky attendees of the DCEU Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which featured the Atlantean army on the move, riding sharks along with giant underwater ships and then pans to Momoa's Aquaman, standing with his trident. The short clip that was shown was more than enough to get fans of the DCEU super excited for the upcoming movie. Unfortunately, that footage has yet to make it online, so we'll just have to imagine just how epic it looked on the big screen. Luckily for fans of Aquaman, the Justice League movie featuring Arthur Curry is set to hit theaters in just a few short months.

While the new look at the villainous suits was really cool, hopefully some more images and information about whom the suits belong to come soon. Aquaman doesn't come out in theaters until December 21st, 2018, so it will probably be a while before we get to see any official footage, but in the meantime, we can see Aquaman team up with the Justice League on November 17th, 2017, which isn't too far off from now. You can check out the brand new picture of the mystery armor from the set of Aquaman below.