After 114 days, Aquaman has officially wrapped filming according to stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. The two took to social media to share the exciting news and they all look to be having a pretty excellent time. Before announcing the wrap, Jason Momoa took to social media to share a picture of himself and Australian musician C.W. Stoneking while announcing that Aquaman had one more day to go before the 7-month project came to an end. As it turns out, October was always the plan to have filming end to give Momoa enough time to go jump onto the promotional tour for Justice League.

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard both took to social media to announce the end of filming for Aquaman and both pictures feature a bottle of wine and some huge smiles, indicating a pretty big party and some good times. In both posts, the actors bid farewell to each other while Momoa's post thanks the cast and crew of the movie while proclaiming his love of Australia. The Aquaman filming took place at the Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia, with extensive filming accomplished at Village Roadshow Studios. Filming for the project also took place in Newfoundland, Sicily and Tunisia.

In both of the wrap party photos, Jason Momoa can be seen wearing a t-shirt from thrash metal band Slayer and has been pictured on set playing a guitar that the rather large star makes look like a ukulele. The night before the wrap, Momoa was able to watch C.W. Stoneking play and got to hang out with him and play his guitar, which also looks super tiny on the actor. Music is obviously a big part of the actor's life and he doesn't mind sharing that side of himself with his fans.

In other Aquaman news, the wrapping of the movie comes just days after we were able to see some shots from the set that feature Mera (Amber Heard) and Aquaman walking out of the ocean. During that particular day of filming, a camel handler was injured by a camel when it was reportedly spooked by a wave, which resulted in the handler getting kicked and suffering injuries to her face and feet. A few months ago, a donkey handler was also injured on the set of Aquaman after the handler tried to save the donkey from a runaway golf cart.

Well, it's official: the filming of Aquaman has wrapped and now it's time to dive into the post-production aspect of the movie and time for Jason Momoa to join his Justice League partners on the promotional tour that is already in full swing. The James Wan directed Aquaman will hit theaters on December 21st, 2018, but until then, you can check out pictures of the wrap party courtesy of Jason Momoa's Instagram account below as well as some more shots from Amber Heard's Instagram account. In addition, you can check out the photos of Jason Momoa and C.W. Stoneking hanging out in Australia.