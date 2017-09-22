Southern California television broadcasts were interrupted on Thursday morning when an ominous warning popped up on TV screens in Orange County. The emergency broadcast system went up, but with voices warning of "extremely violent times" as well as another voice speaking about Area 51 and Armageddon. The warnings were displayed for several minutes before regularly scheduled broadcasts came back on the screen. Many took to social media to share the eerie warnings and called cable providers to figure out what exactly had just happened.

The Orange County Register reports that multiple cable companies were effected and that they are all investigating to find out what happened. The first voice came on and said, "Realize this, extremely violent times will come," in a booming male baritone. One witness thought it sounded like Hitler speaking in English, noting that it sounded like a radio broadcast being pumped through her television set. Many witnesses admit to being alarmed and scared of the warnings and not because the volume was elevated, but because of what's going on in the world right now.

This comes after Wisconsin-based Christian numerologist, David Meade, predicted 7 years of chaos starting on September 23rd, 2017. Several other conspiracy theorists and doom-mongers have cited an apocalyptic theory known as Revelation 12 Sign predicting that the Rapture will be fulfilled on September 23rd as well. Conspiracy theorists think an astronomical alignment involving the constellations Leo and Virgo, along with various other planets will fulfill this prophecy of the Book of Revelations 12:1-2, word-for-word. Revelation 12 Sign believe that the time of Jacob's Trouble, also known as the Tribulation Period, will begin on Saturday, which coincides with the Autumnal equinox and the Ember Days. The Rapture is the second coming of Jesus Christ as prophesied in John 14:1-3. It hasn't been determined if the audio in the alert is related to a prophecy by David Meade, a self-described "specialist in research and investigations." Other theories went all the way to the more probable idea of nuclear war with North Korea, which is definite possibility at this time.

Investigators are looking into the possibility of a clever hoax, which is more than likely the case. Apparently, it's relatively easy to take over the digital airwaves and people taking advantage of that loophole have certainly taken advantage of that exploit over the years. Back in 1987, a Chicago area station was hijacked and began broadcasting a man in a Max Headroom mask spanking another man's bare bottom with a fly swatter. A more recent example is of a man overlaying emergency alerts about a zombie apocalypse in 2013.

It is not clear how many customers were affected by the ominous warnings that hijacked their television screens. Many viewers that witnessed the emergency alerts have been scared and confused, while one person claimed that it was, "the most unsettling thing I have heard in my life." For those of you wondering, September 23rd just happens to be tomorrow, so live it up today. Hoax or true warning of the impending apocalypse? Check out the video footage below and judge for yourself.