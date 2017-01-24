On the heels of receiving 8 Oscar nominations for the acclaimed film Arrival, Paramount Pictures is re-releasing the critically-acclaimed and award-winning film in theates across the country this Friday, January 27. The re-release will include exclusive bonus footage featuring thought-provoking commentary and a behind-the-scenes look from Director Denis Villeneuve, Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner and other cast and filmmakers. The bonus features, which can only be seen in theaters, shed insight on the filmmaking process and creative vision behind the story.

The film has earned over $170M globally since November. In addition to its Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Director, the AFI, PGA, WGA, SAG, Critics Choice Awards, and National Board of Review have lauded Arrival. The film's star Amy Adams recently received the National Board of Review's Best Actress award, Palm Springs International Film Festival's Chairman's Award and was honored by the 2016 Gotham Independent Film Awards with a career achievement honor.

When mysterious spacecrafts touch down across the globe, an elite team, led by expert linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) - is brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers, and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity. The cast also includes Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark O'Brien and Tzi Ma.

Arrival is directed by Denis Villeneuve (Prisoners) from a screenplay by Eric Heisserer (Lights Out), based on the story, "Story of Your Life" written by Ted Chiang. Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde produced Arrival who all share the nomination for Best Picture, which is the first nomination for all four producers. Denis Villeneueve was also nominated for Best Director, along with writer Eric Heisserer for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film was also nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

While Arrival has certainly been a critical and commercial success, it was embroiled in a minor controversy this summer. Back in August, Paramount Pictures released a series of posters featuring these alien spacecrafts hovering over various world landmarks, one of which was Hong Kong, with this spacecraft seen over Victoria Harbour. Hong Kong residents were quite upset when the Oriental Pearl Radio & TV Tower in Shanghai, China was placed in the foreground of this poster, leading to the hashtag #HongKongIsNotChina, because the inclusion of this landmark represents a metaphor for the "perceived encroaching of influence" on Hong Kong, according to Hong Kong's South China Morning Post. Paramount hasn't announced how long Arrival's re-release will last, so this may be your last time to catch this Oscar-nominated film on the big screen.