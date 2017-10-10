Hollywood is still waiting to get the video game movie right. It hasn't been for a lack of trying, as some of the most high-profile, beloved game franchises on the planet have made their way to the big screen in recent years. Namely, Assassin's Creed, which was fronted by an A-list cast that included Michael Fassbender, easily one of the finest actors working in Hollywood today. Unfortunately, he couldn't save the movie from being, at best, painfully average. He agrees and, given the chance, there are plenty of things he would change about the Assassin's Creed movie.

The actor recently spoke with Movie'n'co about the Assassin's Creed movie and, now that he doesn't have a marketing obligation to try and get people to see the movie, he was willing to get candid about his thoughts. While he didn't exactly tear the movie apart, he was very clear about his issues with the movie and the things that he would change, at least in hindsight. Here's what he had to say about it.

"For sure, it wasn't ideal. I think we missed an opportunity there a little bit. So we'll wait and see what Ubisoft are coming up with. But right now I don't know. I would make it more entertaining, that's really the main note. The feeling of the film, I think it took itself too seriously and I would get to the action a lot quicker. I think there's three beginnings of the film, which is a mistake."

Assassin's Creed is one of the most popular gaming franchises around right now and the games are rich with story. Unfortunately, that didn't translate to the big screen. And, as Michael Fassbender points out, it wasn't just failing to have the movie capture what's special about the game. There's the messy beginning, a lot of bits that are quite boring when the movie tries to blend the present with the past which, as he says, prevents the movie from being entertaining.

This particular video game adaptation, like most others before it, was met with terrible reviews from critics. Assassin's Creed currently has a very poor 18 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. What's perhaps worse is that the movie only has a 44 percent audience rating. That is important because a movie like Warcraft, though largely panned by critics, did seem to please many of the fans. Assassin's Creed failed in both respects.

Despite the perceived failure of Assassin's Creed, the movie made $240 million worldwide. That certainly isn't what a studio would want from a movie with a $125 million production budget, but a sequel hasn't been totally ruled out. There's also talk of an Assassin's Creed TV series of some kind in the works. Based on these comments, the studio would have to do an awful lot to convince Michael Fassbender to return for Assassin's Creed 2. You can check out the full interview clip, courtesy of Movie'n'co UK, for yourself below.