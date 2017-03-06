Saban Films and Lionsgate have released the first trailer for The Assignment, which puts a unique twist on the assassin thriller genre. Sigourney Weaver and Michelle Rodriguez lead a diverse and impressive cast in this thriller, which also includes Tony Shalhoub, Anthony LaPaglia and Caitlin Gerard. If that wasn't enough, we also have the first poster for The Assignment, which you can check out below the trailer.

Legendary director Walter Hill (The Warriors) gives the revenge film a modern neo-noir twist with this electrifying thriller. Hitman Frank Kitchen (Michelle Rodriguez) is given a lethal assignment, but after being double-crossed, he discovers he's not the man he thought he was, he's been surgically altered and now has the body of a woman. Seeking vengeance, Frank heads for a showdown with the person (Sigourney Weaver) who transformed him, a brilliant surgeon with a chilling agenda of her own. The hitman, now a hitwoman, sets out for revenge, aided by a nurse named Johnnie (Caitlin Gerard) who also has secrets.

The supporting cast also includes Terry Chen, Paul Lazenby, Paul McGillion, Zak Santiago, Ken Kirzinger, Adrian Hough, Alex Zahara, Lia Lam, Caroline Chan, Lauro Chartrand, Sergio Osuna, Hugo Ateo, Chad Riley, Jason Asuncion, Darryl Quon and Eltie Pearce. This film is currently available to watch on VOD formats ahead of its theatrical release on April 7 through Saban Films. It hasn't been revealed how wide a theatrical release The Assignment will get, but it will face Sony's Smurfs: The Lost Village, Warner Bros.' Going in Style remake and PureFlix's The Case for Christ in wide release.

Walter Hill directs The Assignment from a screenplay he co-wrote with Denis Hamill, with Said Ben Said and Michel Merkt producing. Walter Hill is best known for directing classics such as The Warriors, The Driver, 48 Hrs, Streets of Fire, Brewster's Millions and Red Heat. He most recently directed Bullet to the Head, starring Sylvester Stallone, and he also served as a producer on Prometheus and the upcoming Alien: Covenant. Denis Hamill wrote the scripts for Turk 182 and Under New Management.

Since it is being released on VOD ahead of its theatrical release, it likely won't have a wide release in theaters, but it's quite possible that a unique film like The Assignment could find a home with fans on VOD formats. While it seems unlikely to become a box office hit, this unique take on the revenge genre could find enough fans for it to become a cult classic down the road. Take a look at the first trailer and poster for The Assignment below.