It's Comic-Con time again and while there's plenty of exciting news surrounding the world of movies, television, and even comics, there's also exciting products you never knew you needed, and some you know you'll never need. Atari has decided to make a hat with speakers in the bill to celebrate the upcoming release of Blade Runner 2049, it definitely fit into the latter category. The limited edition hats are available at Comic-Con right now ahead of their official street date later this fall.

The "wearable tech" was brought to our attention via USGamer.net and it's hard to figure out how the Atari Speakerhat fits into the world of Blade Runner 2049 or any world for that matter. The hat includes two stereo speakers and a microphone that can connect to your devices via Bluetooth technology. Let's get something straight right now. The new Blade Runner movie features some next level technology. A hat with speakers is like a giant step backwards and is more like Blade Runner 1986 as opposed to tying into a movie about the future. The Speakerhat is powered by Audiowear and partnered with NECA. NECA COO Joel Weinshanker released the following statement.

"Blade Runner 2049 made a distinctive and memorable mark with its recent reveal trailer that skillfully captured and evolved the aesthetic presented in the original film. Atari was an enduring and essential element in the Blade Runner sequel filmmaker's world building. The minute the new trailer hit, we started getting requests for Atari-branded Blade Runner 2049 products and knew we'd need to partner with Atari to satisfy countless joint fans of both franchises."

It honestly sounds like NECA had a party to come up with the absolute worst ideas ever and post them to a wall. Then they blindfolded someone and had them throw a dart at the wall of bad ideas and boom. The Speakerhat is born.

Not only can one blast music into their face and annoy everybody around them, but the hats can connect to other nearby Speakerhats to share music with each other through the magic of their hats. The Speakerhat is being marketed with gamers in mind as well as rollerbladers and people that have those heely shoes, so basically children, which is an odd choice for an R-rated movie tie-in. A hat with speakers, literally.

If you decide that you really want to get your Atari Speakerhats that have absolutely nothing to do with Blade Runner 2049, you can get them now at Comic-Con, or wait until the fall and get them with the rest of the masses that are sure to trample each other to get their hands on the hat. I hope there's some room left in the landfill where all of the Atari E.T. video game cartridges are because these would look really good thrown on top of those games. Better yet, dig up all of the games and replace them with this hat. Anyway, check out the "futuristic" Atari Speakerhat below.

