Following in Nintendo's footsteps, remakes of the Sega Genesis and classic Atari systems are coming this fall. But in true Sega fashion, the console will up the ante by releasing with 81 games at launch instead of the 30 that were included in the now collectors item NES Classic. The news comes after the announcement that Nintendo is releasing a Classic SNES this fall as well. While no pre-order information has been revealed for the latest Nintendo product that will surely be really hard to find, pre-order information has been announced for the Sega Genesis and classic Atari consoles.

SegaNerds reports that the classic consoles will be available for pre-order starting July 28th, 2017, which is next week, through select retailers including Target, Best Buy, and Gamestop with shipments planned for later this fall. If they're anything like the availability of the NES Classic or SNES Classic, you might want to jump on the pre-orders as soon as possible to prevent paying double the regular $59.99 price on the secondhand market. Speaking of pricing, that was all revealed in the official PR that arrived for the big announcement.

"AtGames today announced pricing for its Fall 2017 lineup of classic gaming hardware including new premium HD versions of their classic gaming consoles: the Atari Flashback 8 Gold ($79.99) and the Sega Genesis Flashback ($79.99). Each console includes an amazing selection of built-in Atari 2600 and Sega Genesis 16-bit games, respectively, as well as an impressive range of innovative features, including wireless controllers. These consoles along with additional products, including the Atari Flashback Portable Game Player ($59.99) and the Sega Ultimate Portable Game Player ($59.99) will be available at all major retailers in Fall 2017. Pre-orders for the Atari Flashback 8 Gold and Sega Genesis Flashback will be available via the websites of major retailers including Target, Best Buy and GameStop starting on July 28."

AtGames is the company responsible for the retro consoles, 6 in all. The Atari Flashback 8 Gold, Atari Flashback 8 Classic, Atari Flashback Portable Game Player, Sega Genesis Flashback, Classic Game Console, and Ultimate Portable Game Player. The Sega Genesis Flashback comes with 2 controllers (with optional ports to use classic old school controllers), HDMI capabilities and 81 classic games including Sonic the Hedgehog, Shining Force, and Phantasy Stars. In addition, the console will come with extra features that were not available in the original consoles like save, rewind, and pause. Another function that puts the console over the Nintendo versions is the cartridge slot, which allows you to play all of your old games.

The Atari Flashback 8 Gold features 120 classic games ( I wasn't aware that there were that many classic Atari games). Some of the games included are Kaboom!, River Raid, Centipede, and Millipede. The console comes with 2 controllers with the optional port for use of the original controllers as well as HDMI capabilities. One of the more interesting consoles in the mix is the Ultimate Portable Game Player, which comes with 85 built-in games, BUT it also comes with an "optional" SD card slot so that you can load as many ROMs as you would like. The handheld console also connects to the TV so you can show off to all of your friends while playing ALF and Moonwalker.

The retro business could possibly be pretty big for the Classic Sega Genesis Flashback and the Atari flashback consoles. The new retro consoles are 1-upping Nintendo by allowing the option of using their original controllers and joysticks along with the option of playing the original games. As an added bonus, you can download ROMs on to the Portable Console, which puts endless possibilities in the player's hands. The console wars may have just started all over again. Which side will you be on this time? It'll more than likely be Sega and Atari since Nintendo seems to be in the limited edition collectors item business these days.