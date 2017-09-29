Atari has been out of the console game for a very long time, but they are about to come back in a big way. It was announced back in June that the classic gaming company is finally making a new console, the Ataribox, which we now know will launch in Spring 2018. It has also been announced that the new system will cost between $249 and $299, depending on the final product. That should make it competitive in the modern console market.

So what will you get for your money? Something totally unlike an Xbox One or a PS4. Ataribox is described as "a full PC experience to the TV." Meaning that it will do a lot more than just play games that Atari launches for it. Though, it will come with a bunch of classic Atari games loaded onto it at launch. The point is, this will be a very flexible machine that will also have streaming apps and other things consumers want from a modern console, but with an open system to allow for a lot of flexibility. Here's what Fred Chesnais, Atari Chief Executive Officer, had to say about it.

"With Ataribox, we wanted to create an open system, a killer product where people can game, stream and browse with as much freedom as possible. Atari games and content will be available as well as games and content from other providers. We also wanted to launch Ataribox with our community, and reward our fans with exclusive early access, special editions, and include them as active participants in the product rollout."

Spec wise, Ataribox sounds really solid as well. The console will feature an AMD customized processor with Radeon Graphics technology and will run a Linux OS, with a user interface "customized for the TV." So it will be a powerful console and will be compatible with modern games. The nice thing is, since it is an open system, gamers won't be limited. They will be able to play "compatible games from other content platforms." It sounds like Atari isn't messing around.

"People are used to the flexibility of a PC, but most connected TV devices have closed systems and content stores. Ataribox is an open system, and while our user interface will be easy to use, people will also be free to access and customize the underlying OS. We've chosen to launch Ataribox with Indiegogo given their focus on delivering technology products, and their strong international presence in over 200 countries, allowing us to reach and involve as many Atari fans around the world as possible."

Details on content and specific partnerships will be released soon, but Ataribox will launch with current titles, in addition to the library of classic games. Plus, it has that classic, sleek Atari look that makes it so attractive. Atari has been out of the game for a long time, but they are coming back in a big way. You may want to start throwing some cash in the piggy bank for this one.