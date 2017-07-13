R. Kelly was trapped in a closet for a while and now a Texas man has been trapped in an ATM. I would have bet a lot of money (from an ATM) that this story came from Florida, but I admit it. I was wrong. People get stuck in all sorts of things all of the time like rollercoasters, wells, trees, chimneys, sliding doors, prison, Grandma's house, etc. But an automatic teller machine has got to be a first. This man deserves to be in the Guinness Book of World Records for the best place ever to get stuck.

ABC News is reporting that the man, a contractor became stuck after changing out a lock at the Bank of America in Corpus Christi (again, can't believe that it wasn't Florida). The unidentified contractor ran into some trouble with the lock resulting in him getting stuck inside the service room that leads to the ATM. Apparently the door can only be opened from inside of the bank and nobody thought twice about it until the ATM started to spit out handwritten notes as well as cash.

To add to his misfortune the contractor also left his cell phone and swipe card in his truck. The only way he was able to communicate was to yell for help and slip handwritten notes out to unsuspecting customers of the bank. When Corpus Christi police officer Richard Olden received the call, he though that it had to be a joke or that he was going to end up on some kind of reality television show. But he was wrong when the ATM started talking to him like some kind of weird version of the Wizard of Oz. Olden got into the bank and "sure enough we can hear a little voice coming through the machine" and was easily able to kick down the door too find the unidentified man hidden behind the machine.

The contractor wrote several pleas for help out of the drive through ATM, but it's not clear how many of his rescue notes made it out to the public. ABC news found one note that read "Please help. I'm stuck in here, and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss," and then had a phone number on the bottom to reach his boss. One customer did hear the man's verbal pleas for help and called the police to report the bizarre incident. I can't wait to here that 911 tape...

The contractor was okay and did not need any medical attention, but it's safe to say that he was probably pretty embarrassed and quite possibly from the state of Florida. That is pure speculation, but it would make this story a lot more convincing. The contractor is said to have spent more than 2 hours trapped in the automated teller machine, one would have to imagine it was quite a while before people realized that they weren't being pranked by the ghost of the ATM. Check out one of the man's handwritten notes below.