From director David Leitch and starring Oscar winner Charlize Theron, the breakneck action-thriller Atomic Blonde will debut at the SXSW Film Festival Sunday, March 12 at the Paramount Theater before hitting theaters this summer. To celebrate this big announcement, Focus Features has debuted the new poster for Atomic Blonde, previously known as The Coldest City, which offers our first look at Charlize Theron as this deadly assassin. Hopefully this poster's arrival could signal that the first trailer is coming soon, but the studio hasn't confirmed a trailer debut date at this time.

Atomic Blonde made headlines in late 2015, when David Leitch came aboard to direct this action-thriller by himself. The former stuntman and stunt coordinator made his directorial debut with the 2014 cult classic John Wick, which he co-directed alongside Chad Stahelski, both of whom co-founded the stunt company 87Eleven. The directorial duo decided to part ways for the time being, with David Leitch taking on this project, and Chad Stahelski directing John Wick: Chapter Two, which is already approaching $100 million worldwide, despite some heavy competition. With Chad Stahelski already proving he can take the helm on his own, it will be David Letich's turn to do the same in Atomic Blonde, which he is following up by taking the directorial reins on Deadpool 2.

Oscar winner Charlize Theron explodes into summer in Atomic Blonde, a breakneck action-thriller that follows MI6's most lethal assassin through a ticking time bomb of a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing hives of traitors. The crown jewel of Her Majesty's Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

A blistering blend of sleek action, gritty sexuality and dazzling style, Atomic Blonde is directed by David Leitch (John Wick, upcoming Deadpool 2). Also starring John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones, the film is based on the Oni Press graphic novel The Coldest City, by Antony Johnston & illustrator Sam Hart. Kurt Johnstad (300) wrote the screenplay. Charlize Theron also serves as a producer, alongside Beth Kono, A.J. Dix, Kelly McCormick, Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin. The executive producers are Nick Meyer, Marc Schaberg, Joe Nozemack, Steven V. Scavelli, Ethan Smith, David Guillod and Kurt Johnstad.

Focus Features has set a July 28 release date for Atomic Blonde, which is shaping up to be one competitive box office weekend. Also hitting theaters on that date are Sony's long-awaited Stephen King adaptation The Dark Tower and Paramount's An Inconvenient Sequel, a follow-up to the critically-acclaimed 2004 documentary An Inconvenient Truth. This film is also sandwiched between Paramount's Dunkirk, Universal's Girl Trip and EuropaCorp's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets on July 21, and Sony's The Emoji Movie and Open Road Films' All I See Is You on August 4. Take a look at the new poster below for Atomic Blonde, as we start the countdown to the first trailer.