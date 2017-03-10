Charlize Theron is aiming to steal the most ass-kicking person of the summer award away from Dwayne Johnson by not only appearing in The Rock's upcoming sequel The Fate of the Furious, but by also headlining her own white hot fire of an action flick, Atomic Blonde. Today, we have a sneak peek at this gripping, edge of nowhere thriller. And it doesn't disappoint!

The restricted trailer for Atomic Blonde has just debuted online ahead of its SXSW Film Festival debut this Sunday, March 12. The track featured in the trailer, Blue Monday (from "Atomic Blonde") by HEALTH, is now available for download on iTunes.

Oscar winner Charlize Theron explodes into summer in Atomic Blonde, a breakneck action-thriller that follows MI6's most lethal assassin through a ticking time bomb of a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing hives of traitors. The crown jewel of Her Majesty's Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

A blistering blend of sleek action, gritty sexuality and dazzling style, Atomic Blonde is directed by David Leitch (John Wick, upcoming Deadpool 2). This action thriller supports a fine ensemble cast that not only includes Charlize Theron and James McAvoy, but also lets heavy hitters such as John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones play in the action genre sandbox.

David Leitch, who co-directed John Wick, broke away from helping to helm the sequel for this exciting expose on the world of spycraft. His work here helped land him the coveted gig directing the upcoming Marvel sequel Deadpool 2 for 20th Century Fox. As you can see here, Atomic Blonde is a worthy successor to John Wick and the moves Keanu Reeves helped pull off in that now iconic movie. And Theron probably learned a thing or two from Keanu, as the two are friends in real life. We're sure Reeves had a hand in pointing out some helping hints in how to handle an incoming army of gun-totting bad guys. But after watching Theron as Feriosa in Mad Max Fury Road, she might have been the one throwing out pointers for Reeves.

Atomic Blonde is based on the One Press graphic novel The Coldest City, a title which the movie was moving under when production started last year. The Coldest City was written by Antony Johnston & illustrator Sam Hart. Kurt Johnstad (300) wrote the screenplay.

Fans of the comic will see that it is coming to the screen with a fairly faithful adaptation. And even if it takes a few curves and spins, it sure is fun to see Theron once again pretending to be a certified asskicker. Take a look at what's in store when Atomic Blonde hits theaters this July 28.