Mike Myers has expressed interest in returning to his groovy character, Austin Powers. It's been 15 years since the last Austin Powers movie and two decades since Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. Now seems as good a time as ever to bring the franchise back and director Jay Roach and creator/star Mike Myers{ might be ready to dust off the 1960s wardrobe for {Austin Powers 4.

The Hollywood Reporter sat down with most of the cast and Roach to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Austin Powers where both Jay Roach and Myers expressed interest in doing a Austin Powers 4. Myers said that he would love to do another film, but has his reservations.

" I would love to do another, but you just have to see. I was devastated by my father's death. But to have that turn into something that makes people happy is unbelievably satisfying. It's that kind of stuff you never get used to or get tired of."

Way back in 2008, Mike Myers revealed he was writing the script for this Austin Powers sequel, but there have't been many updates on the sequel since then. Roach added that he and Myers have talked about a new movie for quite some time. Here's what he had to say below.

"We have talked about [making a fourth movie] for 15 years. We have also always said we don't want to do it unless we came up with something that lived up to the concepts in our mind.Until Mike feels like he has a concept that earns a fourth, it won't happen. But if it did, we have all agreed that we would be delighted to get back into it.

The Hollywood Reporter article also brought up the relationship between Myers and the late Carrie Fisher. Fisher played the part of a therapist in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. Here's what Mike Myers had to say, fondly remembering asking her to play the therapist in the scenes with Dr. Evil's son Scott Evil (Seth Green), and their time together on the set.

"I knew Carrie Fisher a little bit. I sent the script to her in the hopes that she would play the therapist. And she wrote a very lovely, supportive letter saying how much she loved the movie. She was so supportive during the shoot. She just kept giving me a hug and telling me, 'I just love this scene and how weird the choices are.'"

Will Ferrell also had a small part as Mustafa in the first movie, which was one of Ferrell's first roles and a role that fans still quote to this day, which is remarkable in that Austin Powers has such a large cast and contains many famous quotes.

The Austin Powers franchise was extremely popular, earning over $670 million worldwide for three films between 1997 to 2002. The first film, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery came out in 1997 as a spoof on old spy movies from the 1960s and did well at the box office, but gained a whole new audience when it came to home video. The film became an instant pop culture success. Myers who created the character and also starred in the movie originally thought of the project as a tribute to his father who passed away in 1991.

Austin Powers 4 could happen and it or might not. The important thing is that it seems that the prospect of a new film has never really left the minds of Myers and Roach. In addition, Myers understands how much the character means to fans. In the time of reboots and sequels, Austin Powers 4 would be a welcome return.