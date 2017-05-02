With just a few weeks left until Walt Disney World unveils their Pandora The World of Avatar theme park, new videos have surfaced that offer a sneak peek at the attraction. The first two videos go inside the Avatar: Flight of Passage area of the theme park, where fans can experience what it's like to fly atop a Banshee throughout the magical land of Pandora. While waiting in line for this experience to begin, fans will get to see an animatronic Avatar being created, and as you can see in this new video, it's rather creepy.

In the original Avatar movie, for humans to enter the world of Pandora, they must combine their DNA with one of the Na'vi to create an Avatar, a half-human, half-alien clone of themselves. Since this is a very important part of the Avatar mythology created by director James Cameron, fans get to see an animatronic version of an Avatar being created while they stand in line for the Avatar: Flight of Passage experience. Inside the Magic debuted this new video, along with a glimpse at the pre-show and the immersive queue that fans experience while standing in line.

The video also showcases a display that features an image of the human being replicated, while this custom avatar is being created inside an incubation tube. This is all just a small part of the entire queue pre-show, with Inside The Magic also debuting a 15-minute video that shows everything fans will experience while simply waiting in line for the Flight of Passage attraction. Inside the actual attractions, fans can see early cave drawings of the Banshees, before visitors are linked up with their "Banshee" and experience "flight" through what is known as a "link chair," which is similar to a bicycle, which simulates each guest's flight with a Banshee.

Inside the Magic also got sneak peeks at Na'vi River Journey, which send guests through a bioluminescent rainforest. This journey is an unforgettable encounter with a Na'vi Shaman, a figure who has a deep connection to the life force of Pandora, and we also have a separate video that shows this animatronic Shaman coming to life. The site also has a sneak peek at a day walk through Pandora, along with a look at the bioluminescent lights that come out at night.

Pandora The World of Avatar will complete the transformation of Disney's Animal Kingdom. Disney in collaboration with filmmaker James Cameron and Lightstorm Entertainment is bringing to life the mythical world of Pandora, inspired by James Cameron's Avatar, at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park. The awe-inspiring land of floating mountains, bioluminescent rainforests and soaring Banshees will give guests a transformational experience they will never forget. Take a look at these new sneak peek videos below, to get ready for the May 27 opening of this theme park attraction.