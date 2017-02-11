The Russo Brothers are currently hard at work in Atlanta shooting Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, a shoot that is expected to take most of 2017 to complete. The next two Avengers movies are going to be the culmination of 10 years worth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will see the Marvel heroes fighting their greatest foe yet; Thanos. Now, Marvel Studios has released a brand new, behind the scenes video, giving us our very first look at Avengers: Infinity War, and it is amazing.

Marvel dropped the video online out of nowhere, completely surprising fans with their first look at the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. It may not be a trailer, but it is easily the next best thing and is more than enough to get MCU fans extremely excited. In the video, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had this to say about finally bringing Thanos properly into the fold and what that will mean for Earth's mightiest heroes.

"For us, the important thing is making it all come together. We know they're gonna face Thanos. We've been setting that up since Avengers 1. How do you do that in a way that is unexpected that pits the Avengers against somebody who is more powerful than anybody they've faced and yet make them completely unprepared to face them? Well, you tear them apart, and that's why we did Civil War before Infinity War."

As exciting as it was to see the Civil War storyline finally tackled on the big screen, it is really interesting to realize that was an intentional part of what will make Thanos an even bigger threat when he finally assembles all six Infinity Stones together. As Kevin Feige puts it, "Thanos shows us why he's the biggest, the best, the baddest villain that we've ever had." As an added bonus, the video gives us a new look at Josh Brolin as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and it is truly stunning and makes it seem like it is going to be worth building him up since the post-credits scene in The Avengers back in 2012.

Outside of helping us realize just how big of a threat Thanos is going to be, the video gives us looks at some of the sets, a little bit of insight into how the Russo Brothers thoughts on the movie, as well as some of the cast and crew on set. Perhaps most delightfully, we get to see Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland and Chris Pratt all hanging out on set together, which points toward getting to see Iron Man, Spider-Man and Star-Lord all sharing the screen at the same time. That is something comic book fans probably never thought they would be seeing on the big screen.

The cast for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 includes Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Elizabeth Olsen, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Benedict Wong, Brie Larson and Robert Downey Jr. Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to hit theaters on May 4, 2018, with Avengers 4 set to come out a year later on May 3, 2019. Be sure to check out the video for yourself below.