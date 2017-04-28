Production has been under way since late January on Marvel's highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War, which has been filmed in the U.K. and Atlanta, with the production also gearing up for a New York City shoot next month. Today we have word that this Avengers sequel is prepping for an exterior shoot in London, using a famous location previously used in the iconic Harry Potter franchise. While we don't expect to see any Hogwarts students being thrown in the mix of this Marvel adventure, this location was previously used for several different parts of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry throughout the Harry Potter movie franchise.

The Tab reports that production is taking place at Durham Cathedral in London, after the site spotted several vehicles that had cards identifying which production department they were being used for. The site also spotted a small logo on each card, which read "Mary Lou," which has previously been confirmed as the production's secret working title. While conducting their "investigation," the website was even ordered to delete several photos that were taken from the set, but they apparently saved a few.

Filming is said to begin next week, with the Cathedral closed for a "special event" between Thursday, May 4 and Saturday, May 6. The site also reports that a private security firm known as SRM has had a "heavy presence" around the Cathedral, although it still isn't known what will be filmed there. Before production began, the Russo Brothers tweeted out an image featuring one of the locations they were scouting, and while the image was ultimately deleted, the location was in fact confirmed to by Durham Cathedral. It hasn't been confirmed how many cast members will be present for this Durham Cathedral scene.

Durham Cathedral was most prominently used in the first two Harry Potter movies for several different Hogwarts locales, including the courtyard and the quadrangle hallways. The cathedral was also used in the 1998 film Elizabeth and a number of non-fiction TV shows. Shortly after this shoot at Durham Cathedral, Infinity War shifts to New York City, with a recent casting call revealing that filming is slated to begin on May 19 in The Big Apple. Of course, no details about the New York City shoot have been revealed either, but it's certainly possible this shoot could involve the iconic Avengers Tower.

While Marvel still hasn't revealed an official cast list, the ensemble cast is believed to include Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Paul Bettany (Vision), Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Chris Pratt, (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). It was later confirmed that Tom Holland will swing by as Spider-Man, while another rumor surfaced that Liv Tyler could be returning as Betty Ross from the Phase 1 movie The Incredible Hulk. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are directing from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Hopefully we'll find out more about Avengers: Infinity War as production continues on this massive superhero ensemble.