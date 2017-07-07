Jeremy Renner is a broken man after shooting his scenes as Hawkeye in the upcoming mega-epic Avengers: Infinity War. Quite Literally, as the production resulted in not one, but two broken arms for the actor. Not to worry, though. As Renner is one tough hombre, and he's already back to work on another movie, despite his injuries not having healed yet.

Sounds like Disney likes to breaks its actors. Way back in 2014, before Star Wars: The Force Awakens finished shooting, Harrison Ford broke his leg quite severely when the door of the Millennium Falcon slammed down on his ankle. This accident also left director J.J. Abrams with a broken back, when the filmmaker attempted to lift the heavy hydraulic slab of metal off his leading man. Now comes word that Jeremy Renner has suffered a similar, though somewhat less intense injury that resulted in two fractures.

Variety doesn't reveal the big scene in question, as it's probably a spoiler. But while doing a stunt on the set of Avengers: Infinity War, Renner came down hard shooting Hawkeye's trusty bow and arrow. And neither his left or right arm made it out unscathed.

During an appearance at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Renner confirmed the accident. Though, he seemed to have a pretty good attitude about it all. About breaking his elbow and his wrist, the actor says this.

"That's how it goes. It's part of the job. I'm sort of a problem solver, you know. There will be an effect to it, but it won't stop me from doing things that I need to be doing. I'll heal fast. I'm doing everything I can to heal faster."

Though it is unclear what exactly transpired, Jeremy Renner is already done filming the massive Infinity War, at least for now. He'll soon be back in Atlanta shooting his scenes for Ant-Man and the Wasp. But before that happens, he has already moved onto another, smaller job, acting in a new comedy. He says this.

"I'm doing a job that isn't really requiring a ton of stunts. It's not an action movie; it's a comedy. It just happens to have a few stunts in it. So I don't have to beat a whole lot of people up or do anything crazy. So it won't really affect my job....It affects how I get dressed in the morning. I can't tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else, I can kind of get by."

Renner actually acted surprised that he suffered any injury at all, especially in today's film market place. As quite a lot of what he's required to do involves very specific VFX. He goes onto say this about his experiences working on a Marvel movie and some of the practicalities that go with that.

"Visual effects has become a huge part of filmmaking nowadays, and it is also done so well. I remember watching the first 'Avengers'....It was so big and there were so many characters and so many things going on, you can't really understand from the script what the hell you are really doing....Just figure out your character and your own piece in this puzzle. And then the effects take over. Once we're done with principal photography, it goes into editing and the effects are added, and [the VFX] create the bad guys, the aliens, the backdrop....So it is always a surprise when it comes to films like 'Avengers' and the whole Marvel universe to see [the finished movie]. It's the only time that I really watch a movie that I've done because it is a complete surprise to me how it has actually turned out."

It sounds like the injury didn't put Jeremy Renner down for the count at all, leaving him with a broken elbow and a broken wrist for the time being. But he'll be suited up and on set as Hawkeye soon enough. After shooting his scenes for Ant-Man and the Wasp, the actor will go directly into Avengers 4. After that, the fate of Cliff Barton has yet to be decided.