Disney closed out its explosive live-action movies panel at D23 today with a special sneak peek at Avengers: Infinity War. Unfortunately, that Avengers: Infinity War footage has not been released to the public quite yet, but one eagle-eyed fan walking the convention floor caught a glimpse at an exclusive new poster, which features the Mad Titan himself, Thanos (Josh Brolin), wearing the Infinity Gauntlet that is completely filled with all of the Infinity Stones. It isn't known if this poster will be released to the public, but at least you can see it below.

Twitter user Couch Crunchers came across this poster while walking the convention floor, which was designed by noted Marvel concept artist Ryan Meindering. The poster seems to serve as an ominous warning as to what may happen if he does possess all of these Infinity Stones together, and although we don't see any sort of display of the kind of power he can wield with this Gauntlet, he certainly does seem angry enough (and powerful enough) to unleash his fury upon the entire world. Whether or not he gets a chance to actually do that remains up in the air.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took to the stage for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War. To start the ball rolling, Feige unveiled the Marvel Studios' official 10th anniversary logo to the excited audience. Marvel Studios' 10th anniversary begins with the release of Avengers: Infinity War and covers an impressive decade of Marvel Studios' blockbusters released from 2008 through the Avengers untitled film in 2019. In celebration of the anniversary, fans can expect exclusive consumer products and collectibles, along with in-theater events and much more in the coming months.

Then, in a surprise for all that brought the house down, Infinity War stars flew in from the Atlanta set to take part in this special event. Among the stars on hand were Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff. Director Joe Russo also joined the cast to present a special sneak peek at the movie. While it hasn't been confirmed when this will be released to the general public, it's possible that fans at San Diego Comic-Con may also get a chance to see this footage.

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe. Anthony and Joe Russo direct Avengers: Infinity War from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeefly, with Kevin Feige producing and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee serving as the executive producers. Take a look at this new poster for Avengers: Infinity War below