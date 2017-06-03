Josh Brolin has shared a photo from the set of Avengers: Infinity War. The battle is raging on and Brolin's portrayal of the super villain Thanos, the Mad Titan, are being filmed right now. Thanos has only been seen on screen three brief times now, 2 of which were post-credit scenes and a small part in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. But now it's time for Thanos to show the world what he's got. News broke yesterday that Man-Ape will be joining the already incredibly huge cast of Avengers: Infinity War and now we're getting some behind the scenes info from Brolin.

Brolin took to his Instagram page to share a picture of himself in a makeup chair with the simple caption of "Dot day" and a hashtag of Thanos. The dots on Brolin's face are there because he is doing motion-capture footage for Thanos who is completely a CGI character. The motion-capture will allow for more of Brolin's performance to shine through the CGI and give Thanos a more realistic, life-like feel. We've already seen tiny pieces of what Thanos looks like and it's pretty amazing.

It is not clear what the major plot points will be for Infinity War, but it is clear that we'll be seeing a lot of Thanos, the Mad Titan and his quest for all six Infinity Stones to make the Infinity Gauntlet work. Once Thanos has the Infinity Gauntlet he'll literally be able to do anything that he wants because it is the most powerful item in the Marvel Universe. The Infinity Gauntlet is so powerful that it can be dangerous in the hands of the good guys. The Gauntlet is fueled by the 6 Infinity Stones: Space Stone, Mind Stone, Soul Stone, Time Stone, Reality Stone, and the Power Stone.

As previously stated, Josh Brolin's portrayal of Thanos has been teased since the first Avengers movie and he's a had small part in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, but was left out of the sequel. Guardian's director James Gunn has said that Thanos was left out of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 because the plot is focused more on the two sisters, Gamora and Nebula, not their father. But while Thanos is not in the movie, his sense of evil and depravity are firmly placed into the story, revealing just how ruthless Thanos can be. Thanos easily destroys his family, what kind of evil can he unleash into the universe?

Infinity War is said to be a culmination of everything that the MCU has worked towards starting with 2008's Iron Man. It's hard to believe that it has been that long. The excitement for the movie that has been kept under wraps is starting to get out of control. But like everything, as the release date gets closer, so do the spoilers. Expect a lot of new details to roll in in the coming months regarding the story line and specific plot points.