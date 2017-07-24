Marvel released a three panel poster for the hotly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War and it is an amazing sight. The whole confirmed crew is assembled in one place when all three of the panels are placed together, but there's pretty big changes for two characters. For one, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is in his Nomad suit, sporting a beard and Black Widow is shown with blonde hair in this official image.

We saw the beautiful poster art by Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding courtesy of Best of Marvel's Twitter and it clearly shows that Steve Rogers is not Captain America in Avengers: Infinity War, which is something that Joe and Anthony Russo have hinted at in the past. The two directors told the Huffington Post last year that Captain America dropping his shield, "is him letting go of that identity. (It's) him admitting that the identity of Captain America was in conflict with the very personal choice that he was making."

This information is also backed up by the now mythical exclusive footage from Infinity War that was shown at Comic-Con and Disney's D23 Expo. Reports from those lucky enough to be in attendance confirm that Steve Rogers is in his new Nomad suit. Steve Rogers ditches his Captain America identity in the comics after he loses faith in the government and Bucky steps up to take over. Whether that's the story line that will happen in Infinity War is unclear at the moment, but it seems likely that Steve Rogers will once again pick up the shield to battle the villainous Thanos.

The new Avengers: Infinity War poster also shows Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow character is rocking blonde hair next to Nomad. It is likely that she had to change her hair from the fiery red she is known for while going underground after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Black Widow is know for her red hair, so it makes sense that she would have to change it after helping Captain America and Bucky escape Iron Man and Black Panther's capture. Tony Stark has labeled her as another name on General Ross's hit list.

Avengers: Infinity War is ramping up to bring some major changes to the MCU and the new poster is just a hint of what's to come. There's also some prominent figures missing from the poster including Captain Marvel. It has been heavily rumored that Carol Danvers will be introduced in Infinity War, especially after a casting call in Atlanta and a social media post from Captain Marvel director Ryan Feck teased out some information leading to some filming in August when the Captain Marvel project isn't supposed to start production until February of 2018. And where's Howard the Duck? These characters and others can be meant to be surprises in the upcoming movie, so we'll have to wait and see. For now we can speculate about how big of a role Nomad will play in Avengers: Infinity War. Check out the amazing poster below.