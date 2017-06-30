During the Spider-Man: Homecoming press tour, Tom Holland has made a few surprising revelations, which may have had some sort of an impact on his time on the set in Avengers: Infinity War. During a new interview, Tom Holland teased that despite already shooting some scenes for the movie, he still doesn't know much about the story, and it seems there's a good reason for that. The actor revealed he hasn't even been given access to the full Infinity War script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Here's what the actor had to say below while promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"I don't know anything about it or what it's about. I know who the villain is, but that's it. They don't let me read anything because I'm so bad at keeping secrets."

With production continuing on Avengers: Infinity War, producer and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that Tom Holland's Spider-Man has a role comparable to his appearance in Captain America: Civil War. This likely means he will have some notable screen time, but he won't be a major player by any means. Naturally, this makes sense because directors Anthony and Joe Russo had previously teased there are upwards of 67 characters in Avengers: Infinity War, although they later backed away from that exact number. While the young actor clearly doesn't know much about the story, he does apparently know enough to make a bold claim, during his interview with The Toronto Sun.

"Infinity War needs no teasing. That movie literally needs no teasing. It's going to be the biggest movie of all time. Believe me; no one is ready for this movie."

While Avengers: Infinity War and the still-untitled Avengers 4 were originally slated to be shot back-to-back, Kevin Feige recently confirmed that Infinity War and Avengers 4 were both being shot separately. After production wraps on Avengers: Infinity War, which has been shooting since late January, there will be a brief break in the production, before filming resumes again for Avengers 4. This minor change in the production will not affect the previously-set release dates, with Avengers: Infinity War slated for release on May 4, 2018 and Avengers 4 arriving on May 3, 2019.

As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from theaters to large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment, the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain. It was also recently revealed that the actual title for Avengers 4 is a huge spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War, so that likely won't be revealed until after Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters next summer.

We also learned another interesting tidbit from the Spider-Man: Homecoming press tour, but this time, it wasn't leaked by Tom Holland, but by producer Amy Pascal. The producer revealed that they are currently working on the story for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, which will be set just minutes after Avengers 4 wraps up. This naturally makes sense since Sony and Marvel have already set a July 5, 2019 release date for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 which comes just two months after Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019. Hopefully we'll find out more about Spider-Man's role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 in the very near future.