Last month, Avengers: Infinity War wrapped production, after an epic six month shoot that spanned from the end of January to mid-July, just before the cast and filmmakers headed to both D23 and Comic-Con to showcase the first footage, although it still hasn't surfaced online quite yet. The studio has yet to release a synopsis or even a full cast list, and it seems most of the stars don't even know much about the movie, with actress Elizabeth Olsen recently revealing that the production never gave any of the stars the full script for the movie while production was under way. Here's what the actress had to say below.

"This time, they actually decided to not give us scripts. They gave me my pages and then they explained other things that are happening. I'll be so shocked and surprised. I'll be like 'Oh I see, that's what was happening to the world at that time.'"

The actress made this surprising revelation during a visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which came around the same time that one of her co-stars, Dave Bautista, revealed on social media that he actually chose not to read the script, because he wanted to be just as surprised as the fans will be when the movie hits theaters. Regardless, it remains to be seen if this script withholding practice will remain in place when filming begins shortly on Avengers 4, which is possible since the title itself is said to be a spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War.

There is still so much we don't know about the story of Avengers: Infinity War, but a recently leaked Avengers: Infinity War photo shed some intriguing new light on the story. The photo, which was taken from the editing bay, teased that both Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) were teaming up, with Stephen Strange telling Peter Parker to "Protect them" because "They're not dead yet." We don't know who Strange is referring to in this shot, whether it may be other Avengers or simply just members of the public who got caught in the crossfire in this epic battle between the Avengers and Thanos.

At one point, Marvel had planned on shooting both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 back-to-back, but that plan was scrapped in favor of shooting both movies individually, with a brief break in between. Production on Avengers 4 is expected to begin very soon, with the shoot expected to last the rest of this year. The massive cast includes Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Paul Bettany (Vision), Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Chris Pratt, (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man).

As for Elizabeth Olsen, an Avengers: Infinity War set video leaked back in April which revealed quite the major spoiler about her character Scarlet Witch, who was seen kissing Vision (Paul Bettany), a character who has been romantically linked to Scarlet Witch in the comics. However, Vision appeared to be "human," which could mean this scene was part of one of Scarlet Witch's strange visions, although that isn't confirmed. Regardless, take a look at the video below to watch Elizabeth Olsen discuss Avengers: Infinity War and her new movie Wind River.