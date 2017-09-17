James Gunn confirmed earlier this summer that Guardians of the Galaxy's Groot, who is voiced by Vin Diesel, will be a teenager in Avengers: Infinity War and Diesel has just shared a character poster that depicts a teenage Groot looking a bit sad. The cute toddler Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is no more, which is probably a huge relief for Rocket Raccoon since he won't have to babysit the little tree-man this time around. On the other hand, the Avengers and the Guardians are going to have to deal with an adolescent Groot, something that can often times be worse than dealing with a toddler.

The fan art was posted on Vin Diesel's Instagram account and it features a teenage Groot looking pretty self-reflective with a caption that reads: "Heroes Will Fall." It has already been announced that Infinity War will be the end of the MCU as we know it with some heroes not making it out of the battle with Thanos alive and this new fan art that Diesel shared appears to be rather morbid, leading to speculation that Groot might not make it out of Infinity War alive. Vin Diesel was just wishing everybody a "Groot" weekend, but he unknowingly scared some Marvel fans in the process.

The sad-looking Groot face is fan art and not official, so there is no official announcement from Marvel or Vin Diesel stating that Groot will die in Infinity War or Avengers 4. But, he very well could take a bullet for someone or get taken out by Thanos and his Black Order. Anything is possible, but even if that does happen, the only two people that know about it are the Russo Brothers since none of the actors got to see complete scripts for the movies.

MCU fans have long expected Infinity War to be the transition point where the first generation of Avengers is retired, and a new one springs up in its place. There are so many Marvel Comics pathways that can be followed to transition out major characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, and Black Widow (retirement, regeneration, artificial aging, space and/or inter-dimensional displacement) without having to kill them for good. Groot could die, but he could also probably just get planted again to regenerate like he did in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1.

Avengers: Infinity War is finally almost upon us. The massive movie is said to be the culmination of nearly 10 years of the MCU leading up to the epic showdown in a battle for the Galaxy and the hype surrounding the movie is starting to get ridiculous. Will Groot die in the epic battle against Thanos? Probably not, since we'll need him Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Hopefully we get some kind of tease for Infinity War in a post-credit scene at the end of Thor: Ragnarok at the end of the year or even a full-length trailer. In the meantime, check out Vin Diesel's sad Groot below.