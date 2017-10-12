With Marvel's Infinity War currently in post-production, after Avengers 3 wrapped in July, fans have been wondering when the first trailer will drop. While we still have quite some time before the May 4, 2018 release date, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed in a recent interview that it would arrive, "before the end of the year." Now the guessing game begins as to when exactly we might see this footage, but, given the studio's recent history of releasing trailers, there are a few possibilities that may happen.

There was a rumor in September that the Infinity War trailer may debut on September 29, during the series premiere of Marvel's Inhumans, but that never came to fruition. With Thor: Ragnarok hitting theaters on November 3, that's likely too early for the trailer launch, but it's possible that Marvel could drop the trailer during one of the final Monday Night Football games, on the Disney-owned ESPN network. Disney just used Monday Night Football this week to debut the highly-anticipated trailer for Disney's Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Disney and LucasFilm also used MNF to debut one of the Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailers back in 2015, but for Marvel trailers and footage, they tend to use a different ABC series, Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Marvel has used the late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live to debut trailers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Doctor Strange and Captain America: Civil War, so it wouldn't be surprising if the show was used again to reveal the first footage from Avengers: Infinity War. It could also be followed with a number of cast members coming on the show to discuss this superhero ensemble, but this has obviously not been confirmed yet. Still, given the tendency of Marvel to use this popular late-night talk show to promote what could be the biggest Marvel movie yet, it may not be surprising to see the trailer show up on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

This new report comes just days after Marvel's Louis D'Esposito tweeted that the Avengers 3 trailer isn't ready yet, and that it's currently "being finished." The executive did not give any sort of timeline as to when the trailer might be produced. Marvel still hasn't released much about the story yet, or confirmed a full cast list for this massive movie quite yet, but those details may be released when this trailer finally is released to the public. Fans who attended the D23 Expo and Comic-Con 2017 this summer got to see the first footage from Avengers: Infinity War, but the studio never released that footage to the public.

Last month, Benedict Cumberbatch claimed that Avengers: Infinity War is the "greatest Marvel movie ever," teasing that everything that has been laid out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the past 10 years will culminate with this movie. As Kevin Feige and other Marvel figures continue doing press for Thor: Ragnarok, it's possible that more Avengers: Infinity War details will be revealed, but it seems unlikely that we'll get an official trailer release date anytime soon. Take a look at the tweet from Erik Davis' Twitter regarding the Avenges: Infinity War trailer.