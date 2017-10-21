The IMDb Twitter account is at it again, this time revealing that a character from Iron Man 3 is coming back for Avengers 4. Avengers 4 is currently in production in Atlanta and now it seems that Ty Simpkins will be back to star in it. The young actor previously played Harley Kenner in Iron Man 3, and according to IMDb, the 16-year-old will be back to reprise the role. Harley was Tony Stark's nosy friend in Iron Man 3, and it's not clear what sort of role he'll play in the story for Avengers 4.

Ty Simpkins' return as Harley Keeners could indicate that the movie will feature banter reminiscent of Iron Man 3, which took a more comedic approach than the first two installments of the series. When Tony and Harley met on screen, they shared a back-and-forth that gave room for Tony to show off his wealth of wit, so we might see something similar in Avengers 4 to lighten the mood. It is common knowledge that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 are going get pretty dark as the battle with Thanos rages on.

Avengers 4 is rumored to begin with a funeral sequence, which was revealed after a casting call recruited extras for a memorial scene. It has already been reported that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 will see some major casualties by some of the most beloved superheroes in comic book history. It isn't clear which superheroes will die in the upcoming MCU movies, but there are some hints in the Infinity War and Infinity Gauntlet comics as well as some real-life contracts for the actors that portray the characters.

Iron Man is almost guaranteed to die in one of the movies as the character dies in the comic series. Robert Downey Jr. is the actor behind Iron Man, and the actor's tenure with Marvel Studios always seems to be under negotiation these days. The actor has been starring in MCU films since 2008, so Avengers: Infinity War might give Tony Stark his final scenes. In addition, Robert Downey Jr. has repeatedly said that he wants to go out before the character becomes a parody and now would be the perfect time. Even though the death of Iron Man has been hinted at, it will still come as a shock for fans.

It could possibly mean that Ty Simpkins as Harley Kenner is back to mourn the loss of Tony Stark at the beginning of Avengers 4, or it could be the complete opposite, and Kenner could be back for comedic relief in the dark set of movies. We'll just have to wait and see when the movies finally make their way to the big screen. It's also quite possible that Ty Simpkins doesn't end up in the movie at all, since there has not been an official confirmation from the MCU. Check out the announcement via the IMDb Twitter account below.