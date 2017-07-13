After more than six months of production, filming is expected to wrap on Avengers: Infinity War tomorrow, July 14, but it won't be long until Avengers 4 resumes production, with the studio already seeking extras. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed in April that Infinity War and Avengers 4 will no longer shoot back to back, and there will be a short break between Infinity War and Avengers 4. A new casting call has surfaced revealing that the studio is seeking Japanese actors to play Yakuza gangster members.

Omega Underground posted details of this casting call, which is seeking Japanese male actors between the ages of 20 and 49 to play "Japanese gangsters," likely meaning the Yakuza, as background/extra roles. The studio is looking for actors with a "slender build," with the casting call adding that they will be needed for a night shoot that will involve "rain work and facial prosthetics." The studio is also seeking both male and female actors between the ages of 18 and 80 to play "Japanese Cafe Patrons." While it hasn't been officially confirmed that this will be for the Avengers sequel the production schedule seems to indicate that it is for this movie.

The site reports that production will wrap on Avengers: Infinity War on July 14 but the "break" Kevin Feige mentioned in April apparently won't be that long at all. Shooting on Avengers 4 is said to begin next Monday, July 17, which will reportedly run until December 13, with filming primarily taking place in Atlanta, along with other undisclosed locations. This casting call is seeking actors for a shoot that will take place over two days on August 17 and 18, although no further details about the scene in question were given. It also isn't mentioned if this scene is actually set in Japan, but it certainly seems likely, with the Yakuza and Japanese cafe elements.

Marvel heroes have squared off against the Yakuza in the comics before, primarily in stories featuring Daredevil and Wolverine, with the Japanese gangsters figuring prominently into the story of 20th Century Fox's 2013 superhero adventure The Wolverine. There is speculation that the involvement of the Yakuza could in fact signify that The Hand may play a role in this big screen adventure, who have been featured in the Marvel Netflix shows Daredevil and Iron Fist. While there is no confirmation that The Hand organization has any role in the Avengers 4 story, it could signify that the Marvel Netflix characters who make up The Defenders will in fact be featured in Avengers: Infinity War and/or Avengers 4.

Of course, this is all speculation, especially since there is still very little we know about Avengers: Infinity War, as production is about to wind down. The Russo Brothers will return to direct Avengers 4, from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Avengers: Infinity War is slated for release on May 4, 2018, with Avengers 4 arriving on May 3, 2019. Kevin Feige has stated in the past that the actual title for Avengers 4 is a spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War, which means we likely won't learn the full title until after Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters.