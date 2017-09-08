Last month, Samuel L. Jackson revealed in an interview that his iconic Nick Fury character won't be back for Avengers: Infinity War, which recently wrapped production, nor Avengers 4, which is shooting now, since Marvel hasn't called and asked him back yet. It seems that may not be true, though, at least for Avengers 4, since a new casting call has surfaced, stating flat out that Samuel L. Jackson will in fact star in this game changing sequel. Not only that, but one of the roles this casting call is seeking seems to be a photo double for Samuel L. Jackson. Many believe that this will serve as Fury's adios for the MCU.

The news comes from Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which reveals Samuel L. Jackson is starring in the movie, alongside previously-confirmed stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Josh Brolin. These actors will be needed for a shoot in either Atlanta or Fayetteville, Georgia on October 5 and 6, with one of the photo doubles seemingly for Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury character. Here's an excerpt from the casting call below.

"Man #1 - looks African-American and is age 30s to 50s, from 6'2" to 6'4" and has a chest size of 38 to 40. You'll need to be bald and must have a goatee or have facial hair that you're willing to cut into a goatee to match the actor."

It's possible that this photo double isn't for Nick Fury, especially since the age range they're seeking is far beyond Samuel L. Jackson's actual age of 68. The photo double probably isn't for Don Cheadle's Rhoadey, since he has never been seen with facial hair in any of his MCU appearances. It's possible that he may have grown a beard while recovering from his near-fatal injuries he sustained in Captain America: Civil War. It's also possible that this photo double is for Anthony Mackie's The Falcon, since he also sports a goatee similar to Nick Fury's, but that hasn't been confirmed at this time. Even if Nick Fury doesn't show up in the Avengers sequel, he will show up a few months earlier in Captain Marvel.

It was confirmed at Comic-Con that Captain Marvel will be set in the 1990s, and that it will show a "de-aged" Nick Fury who will have two working eyes for the first time in MCU history. That movie will arrive on March 8, 2019, between Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018 and the still-untitled Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019. Even though Avengers 4 is slated to film for the rest of the year, and into 2018, it doesn't seem that we'll learn the full title until at least after Infinity War hits theaters, since the full title for Avengers 4 has been confirmed to be a huge spoiler for Infinity War. Hopefully we'll find out more about whether or not Nick Fury will be in Avengers 4 soon.