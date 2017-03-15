Marvel fans have always known that the actors playing their favorite heroes can't keep it up forever, even though we would all love to see them do it. We've known for a while that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 are going to serve as a big shakeup for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it looks like one of the biggest impacts of these movies is that it may be the last time we see Chris Evans as Captain America.

Esquire recently ran a very in-depth and wide ranging cover story on Chris Evans, who has been playing Cap since 2011. He reportedly signed a six-picture deal to play the beloved Marvel Character and by the time Avengers 4 is done, his contractual obligations will be over with and it looks like he doesn't plan on doing any more after that. Here is an excerpt from the Esquire story that points to that being the case.

"Settling in on the couch, he groans. Evans explains that he's hurting all over because he just started his workout routine the day before to get in shape for the next two Captain America films. The movies will be shot back to back beginning in April. After that, no more red- white-and-blue costume for the thirty-five-year-old. He will have fulfilled his contract."

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 are going to be a massive undertaking and the movies are already shooting in Atlanta and will reportedly be shooting in Scotland as well. The shoot is expected to last most of 2017 and these movies will finally see Thanos bring the pain upon Captain America and his other superhero counterparts. After four Avengers movies and three solo movies, it is understandable that Chris Evans may want to explore his options outside of the MCU. That may be a bummer for fans of his, of which there are many, but still understandable.

Due to the rigorous schedule that comes with playing a character like Captain America, there is little time for Chris Evans to explore other projects, he explains in the story. He wants to direct more and that is very time-consuming. Between shooting, the massive press tours and the intense workout required, he simply doesn't have that kind of time. The only way he could really accomplish those things and truly dedicate himself to them is to not be Captain America anymore. Being a superhero is a full-time job.

Interestingly enough, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo said that after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Steve Rogers wasn't really Captain America anymore, since he broke the law and went to war with his friends who were on the lawful side of things. There is no doubt that he will more or less be the Cap we all know and love come time to duke it out with Thanos, and if he really is going to hang up the shield, the Russo brothers are probably going to send him out in the way he deserves. Perhaps he will sacrifice himself to save everyone else from Thanos? Who knows, but you may want to really try and enjoy every second of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 because they may be the last Marvel movies with Chris Evans' Captain America.

It is definitely possible that Marvel Studios could persuade Chris Evans to return and sign another contract, but it definitely seems like he may be moving on. Even if he does move on, his run as the character will be hard to top and much like Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, it will be really tough to ever truly accept anyone else as Captain America. Infinity War is scheduled to hit theaters on May 4, 2018, with Avengers 4 set to come out a year later on May 3, 2019.