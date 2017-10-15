With production currently under way on Avengers 4, Marvel is now seeking extras for a funeral scene, hinting that one of the beloved Marvel superheroes has passed away at some point, either in Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers 4. A new casting call has been issued, and while no details were given about who dies, it may be one of Marvel's beloved heroes. Here's the description of the role from the casting call below.

"Looking for men and women over the age of 18, all ethnicities, to portray mourners. Especially looking for good character looks and expressive faces. This will be photo selected by the film's directors! Size restrictions: Men no larger than 44 coat, women dress size 0-8. FOR NEW FACES ONLY! You cannot have worked on this project previously, or be booked on upcoming days. NO EXCEPTIONS! This films Monday, October 23 in the Atlanta area. A mandatory fitting will be required in College Park from Wed 10/18 - Fri 10/20. MUST be available for BOTH fitting & filming!"

The actors will be needed for an Avengers 4 shoot on Monday, October 23 in Atlanta, and they are looking for actors who have not been extras in the production before. If you fit this criteria, and wish to submit yourself for consideration, you can send an email to [email protected] and include: your name, phone number, height, weight, sizes, & current photos- 1 Head Shot, 1 Full Length, and put "Mourner" in the email's subject line. As for whose funeral this scene may be for, that will likely remain a mystery until the movie hits theaters, but you never know.

There have been plenty of rumors that either Avengers: Infinity War and/or Avengers 4 will kill off several Marvel heroes, since many of the original Avengers' contracts are up very soon. With that in mind, it's possible that this funeral is for one of thes Avengers heroes. There was even a rumor that the new hairstyle shown off by Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye could be an indicator that his family may have been killed off. Fans learned in Avengers: Age of Ultron two years ago that he had a wife (Linda Cardellini) and children. It's possible this funeral scene could be for them, but that has yet to be confirmed.

There was also a report last month that revealed Avengers 4 production will shift to Tokyo, which came shortly after a casting call was put out for Japanese Yakuza gangsters. That report claimed that the Tokyo scenes will involve a wedding, and since Tony and Pepper are now officially engaged, and since there are no other weddings in the MCU we know about, many started speculating that Tony and Pepper's wedding may be in Japan. Then again, since neither of these characters have any ties to Japan, it seems unlikely that they would just decide to hold their wedding there on a whim. This latest casting call comes from Central Casting Georgia, so hopefully we'll have more news soon.