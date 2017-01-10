The world is pretty high on Marvel right now. Not to say that is a strange thing at this point, but Phase 3 is off to a really great start thanks to Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange. There are still quite a few movies to come, but as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 gear up for production, fans can't help but get excited for the prospect of what's on the way. It is impossible to know if the movies will be good, but at the very least, Marvel Studios is willing to put up a ton of money to help make sure they are.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, which will be shooting back-to-back, are going to have a budget of nearly $500 million. The very intensive shoot is expected to last about six-months and will be filming in various locations around Scotland starting at the end of February. Granted, these massive superhero movies tend to be very expensive, but this reported budget is certainly at the higher end of what studios spend on a single movie. The people of Scotland are certainly happy about it, as the report note it is expected to boost their economy by more than $12 million.

For the sake of comparison, The Avengers had a reported budget of $220 million and wound up grossing an incredibly impressive $1.51 billion worldwide. Avengers: Age of Ultron didn't do quite as well, but still wound up being a massive success. The second Avengers movie had a budget of $250 million and grossed $1.4 billion worldwide. Part of the reason for the decline was that Age of Ultron wasn't quite as well received as its predecessor, but it was still good enough to make Joss Whedon's second Avengers movie the seventh highest-grossing movie of all time. So Marvel Studios has every reason to believe putting up a half billion dollars will pay off in a big way.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 are going to be very different in that Joss Whedon won't be directing the massive crossover events this time around. Instead, it will be Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed both Captain America: The Winter Solider and Captain America: Civil War. Both of those movies rank among the most critically praised movies in the MCU and perhaps more importantly for Marvel Studios, they both made bank. The Winter Soldier made a respectable $714 million worldwide, but Civil War wound up being the highest-grossing movie of 2016 with $1.15 billion. That should also give Kevin Feige and Co. even more confidence when it comes to putting up nearly $250 each million for the next two Avengers movies.

As of right now, we still know next to nothing about Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 in terms of specific plot details, except that they will have the biggest cast any Marvel movie has seen yet. We know that Thanos is finally going to be getting the Infinity Gauntlet and Stones assembled, meaning that he is likely going to be on a universe leveling path of destruction that Tony Stark and the gang are going to have to do their best to stop. As production ramps up, we'll surely be getting more solid details, especially since the movies are expected to start shooting at some point this month. Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to hit theaters on May 4, 2018, and Avengers 4 will come out a year later on May 3, 2019.