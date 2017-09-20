Some newly leaked photographs from the set of Avengers 4 show that Brie Larson will be bringing Captain Marvel to the upcoming second installment of Infinity War as well as showing off that Captain America will apparently make it through the first round of battles with Thanos. We do know that Avengers: Infinity War will have some deaths of some pretty big Marvel characters that will also coincidentally fall in line with when some of those actors portraying those characters will come to the end of their contracts, but nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet. We may get a hint when the new trailer drops, which could possibly be next week.

The new photos from the set of Avengers 4 come to us via Just Jared and they feature Brie Larson and Chris Evans arriving in Atlanta for filming of the movie. The next two installments of the Avengers franchise are being set up to change the MCU as we know it and introduce new characters and to shift focus. One character who has been heavily rumored to die during Infinity War has been Captain America and he still might die, but not just in the first installment. It looks as if the Russo Brothers are loosely following the storyline of the Infinity Gauntlet comics, which saw Captain America dead after Thanos broke his neck with one solid punch.

Other characters that are heavily rumored to get the axe according to the source material are Iron Man, who even Robert Downey Jr. has teased about happening. In the comics, Terraxia beheads Iron Man. Vision and Scarlet Witch are also rumored to die during battle, but all of this is speculation at this time. The Russo Brothers definitely are not following the source material exactly, but you never know. Some of the deaths may have already been foreshadowed in the comic book miniseries.

Though it's Larson's first time portraying the character, the Captain Marvel movie will actually come out before Avengers 4. Captain Marvel is expected to begin production early next year and will be released on March 6th, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3rd, 2019. Marvel's Kevin Feige confirmed that Captain Marvel would be introduced before the events of Avengers 4 as a proper way to introduce the character. The origin story of Captain Marvel will take place in the early 1990s and will follow the Kree-Skrull war. In addition, the movie will also show off a young Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) with the use of both eyes.

This is all just speculation at this point. Chris Evans could be coming on the set to film a flashback scene and could very well be killed off in Avengers: Infinity War. We won't truly find out until May 4th, 2018 when the movie is released and all hell breaks loose. Check out the photos of Brie Larson and Chris Evans below and try and figure for yourself who will make it through round one with the Mad Titan.