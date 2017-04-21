When Avengers: Infinity War was announced back in 2014, it was revealed as a "Part 1" and a "Part 2" that would be two movies connecting to tell a larger tale. Exactly like the final installments of The Hunger Games and Harry Potter franchises. That changed last year when it was announced that Avengers 4 is going to get a different title and is not just the second part of Avengers: Infinity War. Still, the two movies were supposed to be shooting together at the same time, with production overlapping. Now that has changed, and it has been confirmed that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 are shooting separately.

While speaking with Collider, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that the next two Avengers movies are no longer shooting at the same time, which was originally the plan. But logistically, that had to change because things became too complicated. Instead, the movies will be shooting one after another with a small break in between. Here is what he had to say about it.

"We're doing them one right after another...It became too complicated to cross-board them like that, and we found ourselves, again, something would always pay the price. We wanted to be able to focus and shoot one movie and then focus and shoot another movie."

Kevin Feige also told Collider that Avengers 4 will be shooting in August. There is no word on exactly when Avengers: Infinity War will wrap, but the movie has been shooting since February. When it was originally announced that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 were going to be separate movies, it seemed like they would still be, to some degree, two halves of the same whole. But with the movies shooting at totally different times now, it lends more credibility to the idea that these movies truly will be different beasts.

Avengers: Infinity War will assemble the largest cast ever for a Marvel movie. The massive team line-up includes Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Brie Larson and Robert Downey Jr. With that many schedules to balance and that many big stars in the movie, it is a logistical nightmare. Breaking the two movies up and giving a little break may help in the long run. For example, Chris Pratt is currently busy doing press for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, while also dealing with filming Jurassic World 2. And that is just one of the actors in this truly huge and impressive cast. Many of whom are also in high-demand.

Even though the movies are going to be totally separate, don't expect to see Thanos dealt with as a one-and-done villain. It seems like a safe bet that he will still be the big bad for more than one movie, since he has been built up for so long. Both movies are being directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who Marvel fans will know for their work directing Captain America: The Winter Solider and Captain America: Civil War. We will see Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, with the currently untitled Avengers 4 set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.