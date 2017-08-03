We reported just a few weeks ago that Avengers: Infinity War wrapped production, just in time for the cast and directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo to head to the D23 Expo and Comic-Con 2017 in back-to-back weeks, where they showcased the first footage from the superhero adventure. While that footage has yet to be released to the public, director Joe Russo teased in a recent interview that both Infinity War and Avengers 4, which starts shooting very soon, will have huge stakes and plenty of surprises for the fans. Here's what the director had to say during a Comic-Con interview from last month.

"You know, with Winter Soldier and with Civil War, my brother and I like stakes. We believe in stakes for these movies, we fight for stakes on these films, and I think people should be prepared for a very intense experience in both Avengers 3 and Avengers 4. And they should be prepared for some pretty big surprises."

The director wouldn't elaborate any further in his interview with io9, but it's no surprise that the stakes are huge this time around. They are, after all, squaring off against the powerful Mad Titan himself, Thanos (Josh Brolin), who will be assembling all of the Infinity Stones, which, when placed in the Infinity Gauntlet, will give him an unimaginable amount of power. It's likely because Thanos is so powerful that practically the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe will unite to stop him.

The directors made headlines last year during an event to promote Captain America: Civil War, when they revealed that Infinity War will have 67 characters, although they later clarified that isn't the exact count. Still, the directors have said in the past that Infinity War will bring together the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, although it still remains to be seen if any of the TV characters from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. or the Marvel Netflix shows such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist will be joining the fight as well. Regardless, the first movie has wrapped, and we found out that the second movie will be starting production quite soon.

Jeremy Renner revealed in a recent interview that production begins in just under two weeks, so hopefully we can expect to see some cryptic photos from the set on social media, courtesy of the Russo Brothers, who kicked off the Avengers: Infinity War shoot in January with a shot of the parking lot in Atlanta. Even the title for Avengers 4 is said to be a sequel for Avengers: Infinity War, so we likely won't find out what that title is until Infinity War hits theaters. Regardless of the title, Avengers 4 has said to be the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far, with some fans expecting major characters to be killed off, especially since many of the longtime stars' contracts with Marvel are expiring, or are about to expire. Hopefully we'll find out more about both movies as we get ready for production on Avengers 4 to begin.