We reported last month that there will be an Avengers 4 shoot in Tokyo, which is rumored to be the setting of a wedding. Over the weekend, new photos surfaced from the set that show some of these Tokyo scenes are being filmed in Atlanta. Unfortunately, these new photos don't showcase any cast members on the set, or divulge any story details, but the imagery we get on this set makes it clear that this area is being dressed and shot for Japan. But with no concrete shooting details, it's difficult to glean any story details from these photos alone.

These latest photos come from Atlanta Filming Twitter, which first reported on the Japanese production shift last month. There was also a casting call in mid-July in which the studio was seeking Japanese actors to play Yakuza gangsters, along with Japanese cafe patrons. That shoot was to take place over a two-day stretch in Atlanta on August 17 and August 18, which is when these new photos were taken. There has been speculation that the inclusion of these Japanese characters could mean that nefarious organization The Hand will shif from the TV side of the MCU to the feature, side, but that hasn't been confirmed.

As for the production shift to Japan, it isn't clear when that may happen, but there are rumors that this proposed wedding could be between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). You may recall that, at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, when Peter Parker (Tom Holland) decided to back out of being the latest Avenger, Tony Stark decided to use this as an opportunity to announce his engagement to Pepper Potts. Given the rumors of a wedding, it seems logical that it may be this Stark/Potts wedding, but still, the question remains why would they hold this wedding in Japan? Regardless, this wedding rumor has yet to be confirmed, so we'll have to wait and see if more details surface.

Production is slated to run through the rest of this calendar year, with filming slated to run until December 13, wrapping just before the holiday season. The Russo Brothers sent out the first Avengers 4 set photo last week, with the production getting roughly a one month break after wrapping on Avengers: Infinity War, which was in production from late January to mid-July. Avengers: Infinity War is slated to hit theaters May 4, 2018, with Avengers 4 closing out Marvel Phase 3 on May 3, 2019. The studio will get started with Phase 4 just a few months later with Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, slated to hit theaters July 5, 2019, which has been confirmed to be set in the aftermath of Avengers 4.

It will be interesting to see what leaks from Avengers 4 now that filming is under way, especially since the Avengers 4 title alone is said to be a huge spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War, which is now in post-production. Actress Zoe Saldana may or may not have accidentally leaked the title, when she said that they return for production on "Gauntlet," meaning "Infinity Gauntlet" later this year. However, producer James Gunn confirmed that she had not leaked the actual title. While we wait for more on Avengers 4, take a look at the latest set photos from the Japanese sets being built in Atlanta.

