Even though Avengers: Infinity War hasn't even hit theaters yet, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo are already hard at work filming Avengers 4, which is set to close out Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That means some big changes are on the way for some of the characters in the MCU. One such character who looks to be changing things up quite a bit is Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, who's been spotted wearing a brand new, possibly spoilery suit on the set of Avengers 4. You've been warned if you'd rather avoid minor spoilers.

The latest set photos from Avengers 4 feature Jeremy Renner walking around in a brand new Hawkeye costume. The photos don't show him in action, but they show us enough to know that this is not at all what we've come to expect from Hawkeye. In fact, these photos make it look like he may not even go by Hawkeye in Avengers 4. Based on what we're seeing here, it looks like Clint Barton will be taking up the mantle of Ronin, something he's done in the world of Marvel Comics. Now it looks like Renner will be doing it on the big screen.

Ronin was created by comic book greats Brian Michael Bendis and Joe Quesada. Various characters have taken up the mantle of Ronin, with Hawkeye being the second to do so in the world of Marvel Comics. In the comics, Clint Barton becomes Ronin after joining the New Avengers, which he does after the events of Civil War. While that storyline was changed a lot in the MCU, Avengers 4 is taking place after Captain America: Civil War. So this is pretty faithful in that sense. And from what we can see, the costume is quite faithful to Ronin as well.

This isn't the only possible shakeup in store for Hawkeye in Avengers 4. Jeremy Renner has been spotted sporting a new haircut, which alludes to some pretty dark stuff from the comics. In the Ultimate Marvel universe, which doesn't exist anymore, Clint's family was killed, which causes him to get a new haircut and go rogue, dawning a "vigilante" costume that almost appeared in Captain America: Civil War. This version of Clint Barton does have a family, but would Marvel really go that dark? We can't rule it out. Thanos could be bringing some serious darkness to Hawkeye's life. Or, at the very least, a new wardrobe.

As an added bonus, there's also some new shots of Paul Rudd and Mark Ruffalo filming on the set of Avengers 4. Before we can get to anything in Avengers 4, we have to see Avengers: Infinity War, which arrives in theaters on May 4, 2018. The still untitled Avengers movie will follow a year later on May 3, 2019. You can check out the new set photos, courtesy of the Weeping Angel Twitter account, for yourself below.