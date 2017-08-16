Paul Bettany's Vision character will be back for Avengers 4 while Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury will be sitting this one out. In addition, it appears that Nick Fury will not show in Avengers: Infinity War as well. The news comes after it was announced that filming had started for Avengers 4 last week through a social media post by directors, the Russo Brothers. The production started just over a month after filming wrapped for Infinity War, which was the plan all along, but there has been a lot of speculation about who will make it to Avengers 4 to battle Thanos.

Paul Bettany recently sat down with Collider to promote his new series for Discovery called Manhunt: Unabomber. It is unclear at this time just who will survive Infinity War, but Bettany may have just unintentionally let a secret out. The British actor implied that he was involved in the 4th movie. Asked if this felt like the biggest movie he's ever worked on, he had this to say.

"Yes, it really did. It felt like the biggest movie that I've ever made and will ever make, and we've still got to make the (next) one. It's f$%&%ing crazy! I would come in, often at dawn because of the length of my make-up, and there would just be all of these twinkling lights. It looked like a town, but it wasn't. It was where all of the trailers were. It was just massive. It's massive! The call sheets are bananas. When you see the list of cast members, you're like, "How is anybody else making a film in Hollywood, this year? How are they getting films financed? Everybody is in this!"

This is big news for Vision, because he is the most susceptible to death since one of the six Infinity Stones is embedded in his head. The Mind Gem is in Vision's forehead, so that means in order to retrieve it, Thanos will have to rip it from Vision, possibly killing him the process. Bettany has said in the past that Vision may be able to survive without the Infinity Stone, it is unclear at this time if that is, indeed true.

On the other end of the spectrum, we'll have to wait for the release of Captain Marvel in 2019 to see Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury as he will not be in Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, or Avengers 4. Jackson was recently interviewed by Yahoo Movies U.K. to promote The Hitman's Bodyguard. Jackson admits that he has not been called for Infinity War or Avengers 4 and that he asked to be a part of Black Panther, but they wouldn't let him. He had this to say.

"I wasn't in the 'superhero argument' movie (Captain America: Civil War), I'm not in Avengers 3 and 4. They're shooting them now, and they haven't called me yet. They wouldn't let me go to 'Black Panther'-ville, so it's kinda like how you gonna make a black Marvel movie and not let Nick Fury show up in it?!"

Jackson has vented his frustration before about not being included in Black Panther, but there is still time for him to be possibly added to Avengers 4, although that is doubtful at the moment after he shared his thoughts on the situation. At this time it is unclear on why Nick Fury will not be in the upcoming movies, but it may have something to do with Captain Marvel showing off a young Fury from the early 1990s.

At this time it does not look like Samuel L. Jackson will appear as Nick Fury in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers 4, but you never know. Nick Fury could show up in Avengers 4 as a last minute addition. Paul Bettany, on the other hand, will apparently show up in Avengers 4, presumably surviving the events of Infinity War. Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on May 4th, 2018 while the still untitled Avengers 4 will follow one year later on May 3rd, 2019.