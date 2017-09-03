When production started on Avengers 4 last month, it was believed that filming will last until the end of the year, but it seems filming may go on a bit longer than that. A new report reveals that the production is eyeing a shoot in both Glasgow and Edinburgh, Scotland next summer, which could indicate that either the shoot will go on for much longer than expected, or that Scotland will be used for reshoots. Here's what an unnamed industry insider had to say about the Avengers 4 shoot in July 2018.

"A second Avengers film is penciled in for filming in Scotland in 2018. People have been put on standby for another movie next year. It won't be until July because the Infinity War premiere is around May and all the cast will be tied up doing promo for that for a month. It's exciting news that people behind something as big as Avengers want to come back to shoot another film here. This is a fantastic boost for the Scottish film industry."

The Daily Record reports that Edinburgh, where Avengers: Infinity War was filming earlier this year, will be shot for that city, while Glasgow will be used to replicate a major U.S. metropolis, although it wasn't revealed which city it would be used for. It isn't known at this time if filming will continue all the way through 2018 until July, since filming is expected to run until the end of this year. Avengers: Infinity War shot for roughly six months before wrapping in July, but if Avengers 4 shoots from August until July of next year, it will be a significantly longer shoot.

Stars such as Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Paul Bettany (Vision) and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) were all present for the Avengers: Infinity War scenes in Edinburgh earlier this year. It is believed that the Scottish city is being used as a hideout for several Avengers, in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War. There was even a spoiler-filled set video that leaked showing Scarlet Witch and Vision kissing, which could confirm the romance between these characters, matching a popular comic book arc.

Marvel still hasn't revealed the official title for Avengers 4, since it has been confirmed that just the title alone is a huge spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War. So it seems likely that we won't find out what Avengers 4 will be called until Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018. It's possible that the full title may be revealed during the end credits sequence of Avengers: Infinity War, but that's only speculation at this point. Hopefully we'll find out more about Avengers 4, which is slated for release on May 3, 2019, as production continues.