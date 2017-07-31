Earlier this month, just days before Comic-Con 2017, a report claimed that Avengers 4 is casting for Yakuza gangsters, who may or may not be helping Marvel's greatest heroes in their fight against Thanos. Today we have a new report that claims production is shifting to Tokyo, and that part of the movie is set there, which may or may not be for a wedding scene. It isn't known when filming will actually taking place, but director Joe Russo confirmed at Comic-Con that production is starting on Avengers 4 in the next few weeks.

The news of the Tokyo shoot comes from Atlanta Filming Twitter, although it may or may not be accurate, since the person who runs this account has a disclaimer at the top of their Twitter page, stating that this person is not running a news account and that he or she " actually purposefully confuse people to protect spoilers." Still, when paired with the casting call for Japanese actors, it seems like a valid piece of information, although the wedding details may just be a ruse. Regardless, the Atlanta Filming account didn't shed any light on specific details of the shoot but hopefully we'll have some photos from the set once Avengers 4 filming begins.

The casting call from earlier this month revealed that Marvel is seeking Japanese male actors between the ages of 20 and 49 to play "Japanese gangsters," likely meaning the Yakuza, as background/extra roles. The studio is looking for actors with a "slender build," with the casting call adding that they will be needed for a night shoot that will involve "rain work and facial prosthetics." The studio is also seeking both male and female actors between the ages of 18 and 80 to play "Japanese Cafe Patrons." The casting call did state that it was for Avengers: Infinity War, but since production had just wrapped when the casting call went out, it seems likely that this is for Avengers 4. Both Infinity War and Avengers 4 were once slated to be shot simultaneously, although that plans was ultimately scrapped.

As for this wedding rumor, there is one possibility of what it could be. At the end of the new Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark surprisingly pops the question to his longtime girlfriend Peppers Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), since Peter Parker (Tom Holland) backed out of being a new Avenger and Tony and Pepper needed something to announce to the assembled press corps. Still, with such a massive threat like Thanos emerging in Avengers: Infinity War, it doesn't exactly seem like a great time to try and have a wedding, and since Tony and Pepper don't exactly have any roots in Tokyo, it's unclear why this wedding would take place there.

Avengers 4 will be directed by the Russo Brothers, who are working from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who wrote all three of the Captain America movies. The massive cast includes Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Elizabeth Olsen, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Benedict Wong, Brie Larson and Robert Downey Jr. Take a look at the tweets from Atlanta Filming as we wait for more details on Avengers 4.

#AvengersInfinityWar is going to Tokyo. — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) July 27, 2017

Hey, save me some annoyance, from now on #AvengersInfinityWar refers to part ii. Until there is a name for it. — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) July 27, 2017