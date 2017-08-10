Filming wrapped for Avengers: Infinity War about a month ago and now filming has officially started on Avengers 4 in Atlanta. The movie is still currently untitled, but it will hit theaters a year after Infinity War to cap off the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Phase Three," aka the MCU as we know it. After Avengers 4, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming will help usher in the newest phase of the MCU, which is expected to give us new superheroes to follow.

The Russo Brothers announced that filming had begun with a simple picture and message. The Russo Brothers official Facebook page posted a picture of a glove with a caption that read: "The beginning of the end." The news comes after Josh Brolin announced that he was heading back to Atlanta to shoot some more footage of Thanos and after Joe Russo announced at San Diego Comic-Con that principle photography was to begin around this time. The cast of the movie is being kept a secret out of fear of revealing too much about the events of Infinity War, where it has been rumored that not everybody will make it to Avengers 4 after battling the Mad Titan.

Avengers 4 is set to be the culmination of every major plot thread over the course of 22 movies in 10 years for the MCU. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently talked to the Toronto Sun about Avengers 4 and the future of the MCU. Feige had this to say.

"The original 22-movie arc ends with the untitled Avengers in May of 2019, and then two months later it will be Peter Parker and Spider-Man that usher us into the aftermath and how things proceed from there,"

Though it may not be the "end," it will more than likely be the logical conclusion for the MCU as we know it. Contracts are up for many of the actors and some have expressed an interest in stopping while they're ahead.

The contracts for Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and Chris Hemsworth are all reaching the end and Downey Jr. and Hemsworth have both stated publicly that it's almost time to stop. Downey Jr., particularly has said that he doesn't want to tarnish the work that he has for the MCU for doing one too many movies and wants to stop before it becomes "embarrassing."

While this is exciting news, we still have a ways to wait before we get to see Avengers: Infinity War in theaters. Hopefully we'll get to see the exclusive footage that was shown at the D23 Expo and Comic-Con before Thor: Ragnarok or even a full-blown trailer. The high stakes battle, which has been ten years in the making for Marvel Studios will finally hit theaters on May 4th, 2018 with Avengers 4 coming to theaters one year later on May 3rd, 2019, followed by the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is set to premier on July 5th, 2019.