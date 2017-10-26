New pictures from the set of the Avengers 4 feature Black Panther, Shuri, Ant-Man, and Hulk. We can now add the Hulk to the list of infinity War survivors, but how will it all pan out? Obviously, we have quite a while to wait as Avengers: Infinity War is still some ways away, which is only fueling the rumor mill for what Avengers 4 will actually end up being. But as far as official news, we learned earlier this week, that Captain Marvel will have a substantial role in the movie and an even larger part in closing out the MCU's Phase 3 and now we have some new pictures from the set showing Black Panther, Shuri, Hulk, and Ant-Man.

Avengers 4 set photos featuring T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) have been posted online by various social media accounts along with more pictures of Mark Ruffalo doing motion capture for the Hulk as well as Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) all on set in Georgia, which means that production is in full swing at the moment. While the new pictures don't really reveal anything about the plot for Avengers 4, they do offer a cool look into the behind-the-scenes action on set.

It has been rumored that the photos of Black Panther and Shuri from the set could actually be for reshoots for the Black Panther movie, since they were scheduled to begin last week. However, the set of photos appear to be on the set of Avengers 4. It's more than likely that Marvel is just killing two birds with one stone in regard to finishing the reshoots to Black Panther and having Chadwick Boseman hop over to the set of Avengers 4 while he's in the area. Ant-Man and the Wasp is also filming at the same time as the fourth Avengers movie.

The news comes after MCU fans started to share pictures of Jeremy Renner wearing his new Avengers costume while on the way to the set of Avengers 4. While the pictures are really just of Renner walking up to another day at the office, it's his costume that is generating a lot of attention. Although his upper half is covered by a black windbreaker, his black and gold-trimmed pants bear a strong resemblance to the black and gold costume of Ronin, the ninja identity Hawkeye adopted after the MCU's Civil War storyline in 2006. We could see Ronin's alter ego joining up with the Avengers.

As previously mentioned, there's still a pretty long wait for Avengers 4 and the MCU is doing an excellent job of keeping the plot of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 under lock and key, which is rare for this current time of leaks. The Russo Brothers are hard at work on both movies, which will end the MCU as we know it, ushering in new and lesser-known characters into the forefront while some of the most beloved superheroes in history will not make it through the epic battle with Thanos. You can check out the pictures from the set of Avengers 4 below, courtesy of MCU News and Tweets' Twitter account.

