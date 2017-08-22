After her surprise appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming, many have wondered if Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts would be back for any further MCU installments, and it seems we have our answer. Earlier today, new photos from the Atlanta set of Avengers 4 surfaced, giving us our first look at Gwyneth Paltrow back in action. While nothing about the scene being shot has been revealed, the actress was seen on the set, between takes, with Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), director Anthony Russo and executive producer/co-star Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan).

These photos surfaced on The Best of Marvel Twitter, although it isn't clear how large or small a role that Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts will have. After a four-year absence from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she was last seen in 2013's Iron Man 3, Gwyneth Paltrow returned as Pepper Potts at the very end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, at the new Avengers facility where Tony Stark was about to announce Peter Parker as the new Avenger, before he backed out and decided to return back to New York for school. While Peter thought it was all a test, and there weren't any reporters in that room, there really were, with Pepper Potts asking what they plan to announce to all of these press members. Tony decides to pop the question and announce his engagement to Pepper Potts.

While we didn't see Pepper in Captain America: Civil War, we learned that Tony Stark and Pepper Potts had split up, which had clearly taken its toll on Tony Stark at the beginning of the movie, before the Marvel Universe was split in two. Since there have been no concrete plans for more stand alone Iron Man movies, her return in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and in Avengers 4 certainly makes sense, but since there were no reports or sightings of the actress on the set during the six-month shoot of Avengers: Infinity War, it seems unlikely that we'll see her surface there. There have been rumors that several iconic characters could lose their lives in this movie, but whether or not Pepper Potts is one of those characters remains to be seen.

Another reason Gwyneth Paltrow may be on set is for Pepper Potts' wedding. There was a report last month that revealed Avengers 4 production will shift to Tokyo, which came shortly after a casting call was put out for Japanese Yakuza gangsters. That report claimed that the Tokyo scenes will involve a wedding, and since Tony and Pepper are now officially engaged, and since there are no other weddings in the MCU we know about, many started speculating that Tony and Pepper's wedding may be in Japan. Then again, since neither of these characters have any ties to Japan, it seems unlikely that they would just decide to hold there wedding there on a whim.

These images of Gwyneth Paltrow also come one day after the latest Avengers 4 set photos, which showed a number of Japanese sets in the Atlanta area, although no details for what scenes were being filmed there. There is no indication that there will be any wedding on the Atlanta set using these Japanese sets, but even if they were, there is no indication why the Yakuza gangsters would be there. With so little released thus far about Avengers 4 thus far, all we can do is speculate, so until we find out more about this superhero sequel, take a look at these latest photos from the Atlanta set.