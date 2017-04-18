Spider-Man is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now and that is a very good thing. There are still some uncertainties about how that will work out in the long term, and what exactly the complicated deal between Marvel Studios and Sony entails. But it looks like the deal extends for at least five movies right now. And one of those movies is going to be Avengers 4, according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

The man in charge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter at an open house at the Marvel offices in California. The event took place ahead of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premier and Kevin Feige talked quite a bit about the future of the MCU with reporters. One thing that was confirmed, which has long been suspected, is that Tom Holland will indeed be reprising his role as Spider-Man in Avengers 4. That completely makes sense, given that he was already confirmed to be appearing in Avengers: Infinity War. But since we don't know the scope of either movie or how things are going to unfold, it wasn't a sure thing. Until now.

Kevin Feige also confirmed that the deal with Sony currently will allow for Spider-Man to be part of the MCU for the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as a sequel that is already slated for July 5. 2019. He already appeared in Captain America: Civil War and that, along with the next two Avengers movies, is as far as the deal extends with Sony. Here is what Feige had to say about it.

"That's as far as it goes for now."

The key part of that is the "for now" bit, probably meaning that both studios are going to re-evaluate the situation after Spider-Man: Homecoming comes out. But while Spidey is hanging around in the MCU, Sony isn't just going to be sitting on their hands. They are currently developing some spin-off movies set in the Spider-Man universe, such as the R-rated Venom movie and the Silver Sable and Black Cat movie. Kevin Feige also confirmed to THR that Marvel Studios is not involved with the spin-offs. Here is what he had to say when asked why the two studios aren't working together for those movies.

"We had a very particular plan about Spidey himself."

That is probably true, but from Sony's perspective, they probably also want to be able to profit from the rogue's gallery of characters they have just sitting around collecting dust. And as much as fans would love to see Venom in the MCU as well, Spider-Man is the main attraction. Marvel Studios clearly knows that and they are pouring their creative energy into making Tom Holland the best Spider-Man he can be.

We will next be able to see Tom Holland as everyone's favorite webslinger in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is set for release on July 7. He will then appear in Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, and Avengers 4 on May 5, 2019. As for the Sony spin-offs, Venom is set for release on October 5, 2018, with the Black Cat and Silver Sable movie in development, but there is no release date locked down yet.